Wayne Sleep And Kevin 'Curly Watts' Kennedy Lead The Cast Of CINDERELLA At The Cambridge Arts Theatre

Cambridge Arts Theatre has announced the full principal cast for this year's traditional family pantomime, Cinderella, with legendary ballet dancer and TV personality Wayne Sleep leading the cast for a second year as an Ugly Sister, alongside Corrie's Kevin Kennedy (Curly Watts), playing Baron Hardup.

Sleep made his Arts Theatre debut as the evil Abanazar in the 2018 pantomime Aladdin, but is best known for his legendary career at the Royal Ballet, achieving a coveted scholarship which led to him to become a senior principal dancer for the company. He famously set a world record by performing an entrechat-douze - the most jumps ever completed in the step. His stage credits include originating the role of Mr Mistoffelees in Lloyd Webber's musical Cats in the West End, the Child Catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and over 20 pantomimes. Notable recent TV appearances include The Chase, Celebrity Big Brother and The Real Marigold Hotel.

Kevin Kennedy will play Baron Hardup in his Arts Theatre debut. Best known for playing Curly Watts on ITV's Coronation Street for 20 years, Kennedy has starred in numerous pantomimes, and has most recently starred as Dennis Dupree in the Rock of Ages musical from 2018- 2019.

They are joined by acclaimed stage and television actress Liza Goddard as the Fairy Godmother, who returns to Cambridge following her Arts Theatre appearances as Fairy Beansprout in Jack and the Beanstalk and the Empress in Aladdin. Goddard is much loved for her roles as the glamorous jewel thief Philippa Vale in Bergerac, Mrs Jessop in Woof! and Clarissa 'Clancy' Merrick in Skippy the Bush Kangaroo, as well as numerous stage roles.

Cambridge's #1 pantomime dame, the hilarious Matt Crosby (The Importance of Being Earnest) will take centre stage alongside Sleep in his fourteenth pantomime at the Arts Theatre, but his first as an Ugly Sister!

Charlotte Kennedy will star as Cinderella. Kennedy made her professional debut in Les Misérables in the West End and also appeared in Honeymoon in Vegas (London Palladium) and Elaine Paige in Concert (The Royal Albert Hall).

Isaac Stanmore will play Buttons. Stanmore originated the role of Saul in Sally Cookson's Hetty Feather in 2014, other stage works includes Robin & Marian and Dracula.

Completing the cast are Emily Squibb as Prince Charming, whose recent credits include first cover for Elizabeth in Young Frankenstein and The Wizard of Oz at Birmingham Repertory Theatre, and Nancy Hill playing Dandini. Nancy's musical credits include Legally Blonde, Sweeney Todd and Hairspray.

Cinderella is directed by Phil Clark, who boasts over 40 years' experience as a professional theatre director and writer. His previous productions include Horrible Histories Live on Stage, Roald Dahl stage adaptations The BFG and George's Marvellous Medicine as well as last year's Arts Theatre pantomime Aladdin.

The biggest and best Christmas show in town, presented with the Arts Theatre's trademark blend of singalong tunes, spectacular dance routines, dazzling costumes and classic panto jokes, Cinderella opens on Thursday 28 November 2019 and runs until Saturday 11 January 2020. For full information and ticket prices visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com





