Waterperry Opera Festival Launches Search For New CEO

Waterperry Opera Festival has announced that the board of trustees has initiated the search for a new CEO to be led by its Chair, Judith Tew. The co-founder, CEO and Artistic Director, Guy Verrall-Withers, will leave after this summer's festival, the eighth, to take up an appointment at The Grange Festival as Director of Audiences and Impact.

Waterperry Opera Festival was founded in 2017 by Guy Verrall-Withers, Bertie Baigent, the festival's Music Director, and Rebecca Meltzer, opera director and Co-Director of the Young Artist Programme. Bertie and Rebecca remain committed to and involved in the artistic direction of the festival in 2025 and beyond.

Judith Tew said: “I would like to join with his co-founders Rebecca Meltzer and Bertie Baigent in thanking Guy for all the energy and effort he has put into the festival. He has contributed so much to establishing what reviewers have admired: the atmosphere of infectious can-do energy at Britain's youngest opera festival that's more Glastonbury than Glyndebourne for local people, their children, and opera lovers alike. We shall be sad to see Guy go.

“It's a testament to the maturity of the organisation Guy leaves behind, and a credit to all the people both on and off stage as well as our financial supporters that we are able to continue to develop the festival with the appointment of a new CEO.”

Guy Verrall-Withers said: “It is never easy to leave a job you love, least of all when it's something you have co-created and nurtured over nearly a decade. I feel this year's festival will truly be the best ever, and that's a good moment for me to pursue a different opportunity. I will leave Waterperry Opera Festival in the good hands of Rebecca and Bertie, supported by the trustees, and the leadership of Ashley Beauchamp Head of Music, and Vivian Stolt our General Manager. I will always have affection for this unique festival and look forward to cheering on whoever the trustees appoint as the new CEO.”

Bertie Baigent said: “It's wonderful to see how Waterperry Opera Festival has developed from strength to strength. I wish Guy all the best in his new role and look forward to working with him and Rebecca to stage our production of Handel's Semele at the festival this summer.”

Rebecca Meltzer said: “When I come to stage a show at Waterperry it feels like coming home. I am so delighted with the way the festival has developed and thank Guy for all he has done. I will continue to bring on new performers through the Young Artist Programme with Ashley and create work that speaks to new audiences in these wonderful spaces at Waterperry.”

Comments