Warrington Music Fest Will Return This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Almost 30 new and emerging bands and artists will be in the spotlight when Warrington Music Festival returns at the end of May. This huge celebration of the area’s grassroots talent will take place on Saturday, 31 May, from midday to 11pm, and across two stages.

The free, open-air town centre takeover will be at Golden Square’s Old Market Place as well as Time Square – giving revellers the chance to move around and make a day of it.

The main stage at Golden Square aims to inspire, champion and provide a platform for indie rock talent from across the region.

Whereas Time Square’s Second Stage will showcase a broader range of artists and music genres, with the intention of bringing a wider audience to the popular annual event.

Kicking off at midday, there will be live music throughout the day culminating with a closing set by Warrington rising stars, Parlours.

It will be the band’s next big show after describing it as an ‘absolute honour’ to headline Warrington Music Fest’s Winter Showcase at Parr Hall in February.

Meanwhile, Time Square’s stage will feature a headline set by Olivia Booth, a Warrington singer-songwriter who has been backed by BBC Introducing and described as ‘One to Watch 2025’ by XS Manchester.

Warrington Music Festival is organised by Steve Oates, from music development company Score Creative, and Chris Persoglio, from Culture Warrington, together with Golden Square shopping centre.

Chris said: “I’m really passionate about Warrington’s grassroots music scene so this festival is always one of the highlights of my year.

“We’ve got an abundance of talented, emerging musicians right on our doorstep and it’s fantastic to be able to provide this professional platform for them to perform and showcase their work.

“Both the headliners, Parlours and Olivia Booth – as well as many of the other acts – played on Parr Hall’s stage earlier this year as part of Warrington Music Fest’s Winter Showcase and it’s been brilliant to see their skills, confidence and resilience grow as artists.

“We’d love as many people as possible to come and support all the performers so we hope to see you at the event.”

Steve founded the festival in 2007 and his main goal has never changed – to recognise and elevate emerging artists who have been blazing a trail through music scene and give them the chance to take the next step.

He said: “The music industry has seen a lot of changes since we began but the importance of this festival for the music community in the town remains the same.

“It’s a showcase event with 20-minute performances by some of the best bands Warrington has to offer. It’s a great opportunity for the people of Warrington to come together to support home-grown live music.

“If you see a band you like, we’d encourage you to follow them on social media, stream and download their music and go watch them the next time they play.

“Everyone involved is working hard to make this a fantastic day of live music for all the family. We hope you and yours can come down to show your support and we look forward to seeing you down the front!”

Ian Cox, Centre Manager at Golden Square, added: "We are proud as always to host Warrington Music Festival in Old Market Place.

“Golden Square is right at the heart of the Warrington community and nothing showcases that more than this vibrant event.”

Over the years, Warrington Music Festival has helped launch the career of bands like Winachi and Slydigs. Winachi now work with some of the biggest producers in California, while Slydigs toured with The Who.

The festival team have also received funding in the region of £500,000 since 2007 which has helped them to train music leaders and deliver aspirational music projects for children and young people.

Comments