Want The Moon Theatre Presents SHADOWS

Want the Moon is an emerging company set up in 2017 by graduates of the University of Leeds. Since then, we've produced work performed at festivals and venues all over the UK. We are strong advocates of new writing, and we believe in creating pieces that will shock and intrigue an audience. We love theatre that defies conventions; particularly dark, modernist works by playwrights who explore overlooked areas of humanity. Our debut production, "Other People's Teeth", was performed at Brighton Fringe, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and Playmill 18 at the King's Head Theatre. The show explored violence and morality through the eyes of a hit-woman, and received a number of 4 star reviews.

Nat and James work together, struggling against a possibly imagined attraction, without the space to explore their chemistry. Dissecting the pressures of modern day romance and the nature of dreams, Shadows sees Nat delve into fantasy, never sure if James is flirting with her, or if they are edging closer to friendship. As her expectations move further away from reality, Nat must try to break away from a life where she feels desperately stuck. When attraction isn't as simple as love at first sight, how do our brains compensate for our innate desire to be loved?

Written by: Dan Sareen

Directed by: Jess Williams

Produced by: Ellen Harris

Cast: Ross White, Madeline Hatt

Dates and Times: Tristan Bates Theatre: 2nd- 6th July, 19:45 (+14:30 Saturday matinee) For more information please email wantthemoontheatre@gmail.com

Praise for Other People's Teeth : 'It's all thoroughly entertaining, and definitely not for the squeamish.' ????- The Scotsman 'A unique, visceral and violent vignette, exploring the emotional depths of brutality' ???? Broadway Baby





