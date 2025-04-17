WILKO: LOVE AND DEATH AND ROCK AND ROLL Transfers To Leicester Square Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The true story of Wilko Johnson, Dr Feelgood co-founder and rock ‘n' roll pioneer, will transfer to Leicester Square Theatre for July. Originating at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in 2024, and after its popular London premiere at Southwark Playhouse this spring, Jetty Productions Ltd in Association with Canvey Rock and Cahoots Theatre Company present the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch production of Wilko: Love and Death and Rock and Roll. Bringing to life his words and music, Jonathan Maitland's (The Interview, An Audience With Jimmy Saville) biographic gig theatre is a tribute to a man who left an indelible mark on the music scene.

A name that resonates with rock music enthusiasts and beyond, Wilko Johnson, the iconic rock star and co-founder of legendary band Dr Feelgood, was told he had one year to live in 2012. Refusing all treatment, he decided to spend his last months living meaningfully: seeing the people, places and things which meant most to him during his remarkable life… until a miracle happened. Delving deep into the life and times of this rock ‘n' roll maverick, from his time with Dr Feelgood and Ian Dury and the Blockheads as one of the godfathers of the punk movement, to his acting career in Game of Thrones, the play blends live music, storytelling, and words from the Canvey Island legend himself, in a lesson in how to live life to the fullest.

Writer Jonathan Maitland said, “I am thrilled that Wilko: Love and death and Rock ‘n Roll is headed for the West End. It's been quite a journey so far - from Canvey Island, where Wilko grew up, to Leicester Square – and I have a feeling it's not over yet. It has been a joyous experience for us to see so many people having such a good time and we can't wait to entertain many more of them at our new home.”

Jonathan Maitland is a playwright and former journalist having worked for the BBC across Radio 4, BBC News and presenting and producing shows for BBC 1. Maitland's debut stage play Dead Sheep (2015) produced at Park Theatre became the most successful production in the theatre's history. This record was broken by his second play also staged at Park Theatre An Audience With Jimmy Saville (2015), which went on to transfer to Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Further works at Park Theatre include Deny Deny Deny (2016) and the box office record breaking The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson (2019) which went on to complete an eight-week national tour in 2020. Most recently, Maitland presented the premiere of his new play The Interview at Park Theatre and his BBC Radio 4 adaptation of Wasps in a Jam Jar in 2023 as well as How To Survive Your Mother at the King's Head Theatre (2024).

