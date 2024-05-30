WIESENTHAL Play Comes to London For The First Time This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wiesenthal, by Tom Dugan, performed by Christopher C Gibbs, is based on the life of Simon Wiesenthal, who survived the Holocaust and devoted the rest of his life to bringing Nazi war criminals to justice. Filled with hope, humanity and humour, it is the true story of an ordinary man who did extraordinary things. Intelligent, funny, flawed and noble, Wiesenthal was a universal hero. His unbelievable dedication and tenacity over decades is honoured in this play. It takes place on his final day in his Vienna office in 2003.

This powerful, internationally acclaimed show makes it's London debut for a limited run at the King's Head Theatre for two weeks only, Tuesday 3 – Sunday 15 September.

Performer Christopher C. Gibbs said: "Every time I do this show, every time I say these words, either in rehearsal or performance, I am struck by the way they resonate with me and the world I find myself in today. It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work on Tom Dugan's powerful and moving play. And now, I'm delighted to finally perform this incredible work in London."

Director Mark Liebert said: “WIESENTHAL has, unfortunately, become more important and more and more relevant. There has been an escalation world wide of hate and intolerance empowered by governments. In an effort to be part of the necessary education that will increase awareness and ensure that what happened then will never happen again we have produced WIESENTHAL. And we bring it to London in an effort to keep spreading the word. Never Forget.”

CREATIVE TEAM

Writer: Tom Dugan

Performer: Christopher C Gibbs

Director: Mark Liebert

Sound Designer: Josh Liebert

General Manager: Seabright Live

Comments