WEST END MAGIC Will Embark on UK Tour

Performances will run February – October 2024.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Guest Blog: 'I'm Committed to Celebrating Diversity on Stage': Director P Burton-Morgan on Photo 1 Guest Blog: Director P Burton-Morgan on SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD
Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester Photo 2 Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming T Photo 3 Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This February
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Photo 4 New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October

WEST END MAGIC Will Embark on UK Tour

London’s longest running theatre magic show is heading on tour in 2024, preparing to dazzle and astonish audiences across the country.  Hosted by multi-award-winning member of the Magic Circle Oliver Tabor, each West End Magic show will continue to present a mystical line-up of phenomenal acts selected from the most exciting names in magic and variety in the UK.  From daring escapes to entrancing illusions and comedy, West End Magic promises captivating performances that will have audiences questioning reality.

West End Magic has earned a permanent fixture in London's theatre calendar, just a stone’s throw away from the original sites of magic’s Golden Age in early 20th Century, when the likes of Houdini, Chung Ling Soo and David Devant performed at The Hippodrome and Egyptian Hall. West End Magic has since expanded its inner circle by bringing its magic touch to visiting venues around the country.  

Established at Deptford’s Albany Theatre, West End Magic developed from a magicians’ club’s 10-year reunion A Night of Magic in 2007, and has drastically been expanding audiences and engagement ever since through the astounding world of masterful trickery.  The show continues the legacy from the days of weekly meetings at Davenport’s magic shop, where members met to hone their card tricks and perfect their illusions for 15 years. 

Audiences of all ages can expect award-winning magic, illusions, audience participation, mind magic, perilous knife juggling, and comedy magic all held together by an engaging host.

Magician and host Oliver Tabor comments, I’m passionate about sharing the magic I love to perform, whether it be a grand illusion or the smallest close-up trick, it’s all about creating a little bit of wonder, and making people believe in magic - even if it’s just for a moment.  That's the reason I put these shows on.  I love seeing people enjoy themselves, whilst attempting to convert any cynics, and experience the diverse variety of acts we have on the show.

Tour Dates

Saturday 24th February 2024
Leicester Square Theatre, 6 Leicester Place, London, WC2H 7BX
https://leicestersquaretheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873640456 

Saturday 23rd March 2024
Sheringham Little Theatre, 2 Station Road, Sheringham, NR26 8RE
https://sheringhamlittletheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173647450 

Saturday 6th April 2024
Carnegie Theatre, Finkle Street, Workington, Cumbria, CA14 2BD
https://carnegietheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873640104 

Friday 12th April 2024
The Corn Exchange Witney, Public Halls, Market Square, Witney, OX28 6AB
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-magic-the-corn-exchange-witney-tickets-753809874627 

Sunday 12th May 2024
Komedia, 22-23 Westgate Street, Bath, BA1 1EP https://www.komedia.co.uk/bath/cabaret/west-end-magic/ 

Wednesday 29th May 2024
Kenton Theatre, 19 New Street, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 2BP
https://kentontheatre.co.uk/event/west-end-magic/ 

Thursday 30th May 2024
Corn Exchange Newbury, Market Place, Newbury, RG14 5BD
https://cornexchangenew.com/ 

Friday 21st June 2024
Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough, PE1 1EF
https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/whats-on/ 

Saturday 22nd June 2024
Forum Theatre, The Causeway, Stockton-on-Tees, Billingham, TS23 2LJ
https://www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/show/west-end-magic/ 

Saturday 27th July 2024
South Mill's Arts, 1-3 South Road, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3JG
https://southmillarts.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873656359 

Sunday 4th August 2024
Theatre Royal, Jewry Street, Winchester, SO23 8SB
https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/ 

Saturday 10th August 2024
Palace Theatre Paignton, Palace Avenue, Paignton, Devon, TQ3 3HF
https://www.palacetheatrepaignton.co.uk/shows/west-end-magic-2/ 

Saturday 24th August 2024
Taunton Brewhouse, Coal Orchard, Taunton, TA1 1JL
https://www.tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk/events/west-end-magic/ 

Friday 20th September 2024
The Albany Theatre, Albany Road, Coventry, CV5 6JQ
https://www.albanytheatre.co.uk/shows/west-end-magic/ 

Saturday 21st September 2024
Settle Victoria Hall, Kirkgate, Settle, Yorkshire, BD24 9DZ
https://www.settlevictoriahall.org.uk/eventsandshows 

Friday 11th October 2024
The Lamproom Theatre, Westgate, Barnsley, S70 2DX
https://barnsleylamproom.com/whats-on/ 

Saturday 19th October 2024
Leicester Square Theatre, 6 Leicester Place, London, WC2H 7BX
https://leicestersquaretheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873640456 

Saturday 26th October 2024
Blackwood Miners' Institute, High Street, Blackwood, Caerphilly, NP12 1BB 
https://www.blackwoodminersinstitute.com/en/whats-on/ 

Sunday 3rd November 2024
Chequer Mead Theatre, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead, RH19 3BS
https://www.chequermead.co.uk/shows/west-end-magic/ 



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Photos: First Look At A SONG FOR ELLA GREY UK Tour Photo
Photos: First Look At A SONG FOR ELLA GREY UK Tour

Pilot Theatre in association with Northern Stage and York Theatre Royal have released a first look at the production photos for the premiere of Zoe Cooper’s new adaptation of David Almond’s award-winning young adult’s novel A Song for Ella Grey.

2
Five New Artistic Associates to Join Synergy Theatre Project Photo
Five New Artistic Associates to Join Synergy Theatre Project

Five new Artistic Associates will join Synergy Theatre Project from February 2024.

3
I JUST LIKE YOU | A GAY MYTH Comes to Theatre503 This Month Photo
I JUST LIKE YOU | A GAY MYTH Comes to Theatre503 This Month

Who What Where Productions and Theatre503 Present I just like you | a gay myth 23-24 February, 2024 at Theatre503, 503 Battersea Park Rd, London SW11 3BW.

4
SKYDIVER Comes to The Lowry, Salford This Month Photo
SKYDIVER Comes to The Lowry, Salford This Month

Experience the visually compelling dance-theatre performance, Skydiver, as it takes you on a journey through the skies. This multisensory show is perfect for families with children aged 3-5, exploring themes of care, play, and risk-taking. Don't miss out on this imaginative and surreal experience.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look At A SONG FOR ELLA GREY UK TourPhotos: First Look At A SONG FOR ELLA GREY UK Tour
Five New Artistic Associates to Join Synergy Theatre ProjectFive New Artistic Associates to Join Synergy Theatre Project
I JUST LIKE YOU | A GAY MYTH Comes to Theatre503 This MonthI JUST LIKE YOU | A GAY MYTH Comes to Theatre503 This Month
SKYDIVER Comes to The Lowry, Salford This MonthSKYDIVER Comes to The Lowry, Salford This Month

Videos

New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey in UK Regional The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey
Film Shed (3/06-5/12)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Marina Theatre (3/23-3/23)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
The Courtyard (2/18-2/18)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
The Taylor Swift Cabaret in UK Regional The Taylor Swift Cabaret
The New Wimbledon Theatre (3/28-3/28)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
The Arts Centre (2/22-2/23)
The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey in UK Regional The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey
Film Shed (3/06-5/12)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Prince of Wales Theatre (3/24-3/24)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Weymouth Pavilion (4/18-4/18)
The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey in UK Regional The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey
Film Shed (3/06-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You