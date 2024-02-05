WEST END MAGIC Will Embark on UK Tour

Performances will run February – October 2024.
London’s longest running theatre magic show is heading on tour in 2024, preparing to dazzle and astonish audiences across the country. Hosted by multi-award-winning member of the Magic Circle Oliver Tabor, each West End Magic show will continue to present a mystical line-up of phenomenal acts selected from the most exciting names in magic and variety in the UK. From daring escapes to entrancing illusions and comedy, West End Magic promises captivating performances that will have audiences questioning reality.
West End Magic has earned a permanent fixture in London's theatre calendar, just a stone’s throw away from the original sites of magic’s Golden Age in early 20th Century, when the likes of Houdini, Chung Ling Soo and David Devant performed at The Hippodrome and Egyptian Hall. West End Magic has since expanded its inner circle by bringing its magic touch to visiting venues around the country.
Established at Deptford’s Albany Theatre, West End Magic developed from a magicians’ club’s 10-year reunion A Night of Magic in 2007, and has drastically been expanding audiences and engagement ever since through the astounding world of masterful trickery. The show continues the legacy from the days of weekly meetings at Davenport’s magic shop, where members met to hone their card tricks and perfect their illusions for 15 years.
Audiences of all ages can expect award-winning magic, illusions, audience participation, mind magic, perilous knife juggling, and comedy magic all held together by an engaging host.
Magician and host Oliver Tabor comments, I’m passionate about sharing the magic I love to perform, whether it be a grand illusion or the smallest close-up trick, it’s all about creating a little bit of wonder, and making people believe in magic - even if it’s just for a moment. That's the reason I put these shows on. I love seeing people enjoy themselves, whilst attempting to convert any cynics, and experience the diverse variety of acts we have on the show.
Saturday 24th February 2024
Leicester Square Theatre, 6 Leicester Place, London, WC2H 7BX
https://leicestersquaretheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873640456
Saturday 23rd March 2024
Sheringham Little Theatre, 2 Station Road, Sheringham, NR26 8RE
https://sheringhamlittletheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173647450
Saturday 6th April 2024
Carnegie Theatre, Finkle Street, Workington, Cumbria, CA14 2BD
https://carnegietheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873640104
Friday 12th April 2024
The Corn Exchange Witney, Public Halls, Market Square, Witney, OX28 6AB
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-end-magic-the-corn-exchange-witney-tickets-753809874627
Sunday 12th May 2024
Komedia, 22-23 Westgate Street, Bath, BA1 1EP https://www.komedia.co.uk/bath/cabaret/west-end-magic/
Wednesday 29th May 2024
Kenton Theatre, 19 New Street, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 2BP
https://kentontheatre.co.uk/event/west-end-magic/
Thursday 30th May 2024
Corn Exchange Newbury, Market Place, Newbury, RG14 5BD
https://cornexchangenew.com/
Friday 21st June 2024
Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough, PE1 1EF
https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/whats-on/
Saturday 22nd June 2024
Forum Theatre, The Causeway, Stockton-on-Tees, Billingham, TS23 2LJ
https://www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/show/west-end-magic/
Saturday 27th July 2024
South Mill's Arts, 1-3 South Road, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3JG
https://southmillarts.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873656359
Sunday 4th August 2024
Theatre Royal, Jewry Street, Winchester, SO23 8SB
https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/
Saturday 10th August 2024
Palace Theatre Paignton, Palace Avenue, Paignton, Devon, TQ3 3HF
https://www.palacetheatrepaignton.co.uk/shows/west-end-magic-2/
Saturday 24th August 2024
Taunton Brewhouse, Coal Orchard, Taunton, TA1 1JL
https://www.tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk/events/west-end-magic/
Friday 20th September 2024
The Albany Theatre, Albany Road, Coventry, CV5 6JQ
https://www.albanytheatre.co.uk/shows/west-end-magic/
Saturday 21st September 2024
Settle Victoria Hall, Kirkgate, Settle, Yorkshire, BD24 9DZ
https://www.settlevictoriahall.org.uk/eventsandshows
Friday 11th October 2024
The Lamproom Theatre, Westgate, Barnsley, S70 2DX
https://barnsleylamproom.com/whats-on/
Saturday 19th October 2024
Leicester Square Theatre, 6 Leicester Place, London, WC2H 7BX
https://leicestersquaretheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873640456
Saturday 26th October 2024
Blackwood Miners' Institute, High Street, Blackwood, Caerphilly, NP12 1BB
https://www.blackwoodminersinstitute.com/en/whats-on/
Sunday 3rd November 2024
Chequer Mead Theatre, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead, RH19 3BS
https://www.chequermead.co.uk/shows/west-end-magic/
