WE ARE WEST MIDLANDS Dance Panel Will Be Presented Next Month

Panelists include Carlos Acosta CBE - Birmingham Royal Ballet, Iona Waite – ACE Dance and Music, Bob Ramdhanie MBE – Independent, Shane Shambhu – Independent, and more!

May. 25, 2021  

Birmingham Royal Ballet and Kauma Arts are facilitating a panel discussion and Q&A on 7 June as part of BIDF's Industry Professionals Programme.

This panel event is an open invitation to representatives from across the dance sector in the West Midlands to participate in an ongoing conversation about diversity in the industry with the aim of addressing issues, overcoming challenges and working out solutions to effect positive change in the region, with speakers including Carlos Acosta, Sonia Sabri and Jamaal O'Driscoll.

This event is part of a series of discussions with individual artists and organisations from the dance sector in the West Midlands aiming to:

  • Bring together leaders in dance in the West Midlands to promote positive change
  • Take stock and acknowledge a common discourse that runs across diverse cultures in the West Midlands
  • Discuss challenges and barriers, and work towards solutions that will move diversity and inclusion in the West Midlands dance sector forward
  • Begin creating a collective commitment to building a three, five- and ten-year strategy for the West Midlands' dance ecology towards an equitable future

Moderator and Host: Wanjiku Nyachae

Panelists: Carlos Acosta CBE - Birmingham Royal Ballet, Iona Waite - ACE Dance and Music, Bob Ramdhanie MBE - Independent, Shane Shambhu - Independent, Abid Hussein - Arts Council England, Jamaal O'Driscoll - DanceXchange, Sonia Sabri - Sonia Sabri Company.

Bookings and information


