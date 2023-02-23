Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Upswing's Contemporary Circus Mockumentary COMMON GROUND

Mixing comedy, music and physical theatre, this mockumentary features a script by Athena Kugblenu and original music by Afrikan Boy.

Feb. 23, 2023  

In a short mockumentary, Upswing goes behind the scenes of their latest show Common Ground with Artistic Director Victoria Dela Amedume and comedy writer Athena Kugblenu as they search for a new Global Majority star to rebrand circus for the 21st Century. A satire on the world of contemporary circus and issues around Global Majority casting, the film watches aspiring cast members Rafiq, Lou, Ayesha, Eric and Shane audition and navigate the ups and downs of the creative process, all whilst showing off their skills in Cyr Wheel, Pole Artistry, dance, Chinese Pole and acrobatics. Mixing comedy, music and physical theatre, this mockumentary features a script by Athena Kugblenu and original music by Afrikan Boy.

Victoria Dela Amedume said, "The film has emerged from conversations I've had with other Global Majority circus artists and the things we eye roll at amongst ourselves. It has literally been a joy to work with Athena and her sharply satirical take to extract humour from situations that are not always funny. There are also a number of outtakes that should never see the light of day!"

Upswing, a diverse led contemporary circus company founded by Vicki Dela Amedume in 2006, are committed to exploring relevant and thought-provoking themes across all their work. Their recent shows include outdoor show Catch Me, which was also presented digitally, and family shows The Ramshackle House and Bedtime Stories. Through its creations, Upswing aims to inspire curiosity, share urgent ideas, especially those relevant to Black and Global Majority communities, and tell new stories in extraordinary ways. Upswing strives to break new ground in performance seeking authenticity in the representation of Black experiences and innovating in circus/physical theatre.



