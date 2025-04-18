Video: Meet the Cast of LOVESONG By Abi Morgan at Gate Theatre

Zara Devlin (Maragret) and Naoise Dunbar (William) behind the scenes of our poster shoot for LOVESONG. The Gate Theatre presents LOVESONG by Abi Morgan, directed by David Bolger. The production opens on 14th May 2025.

LOVESONG intertwines a couple in their twenties with the same man and woman a lifetime later. Their past and present selves collide in this haunting and beautiful tale of togetherness. All relationships have their ups and downs; the optimism of youth becomes the wisdom of experience. Love is a leap of faith.