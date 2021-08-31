Vault Festival's BELLY UP Returns To The Turbine Theatre

Belly Up is a new comedy set in 1790s London exploring the life of a gay maidservant, Liberty Whitley, who after murdering her abusive master, is sentenced to hang. She falsely 'pleads the belly'; she is granted a reprieve from hanging for being pregnant. So... how is a virgin maid, banged up in the women's ward of Newgate Prison, going to get herself with child? After its five-star, sell-out run at VAULT Festival 2020, Belly Up provides the startling answer to this question.

The play is a poignant exploration of systemic issues faced by women and abuses of power. Liberty must exploit the system of sexism that oppresses her; her life is saved on the condition she can reproduce. Belly Up seeks to draw parallels between the historical, social and legal context of female oppression, and its relevance to contemporary social structures. The play has pertinent echoes for today's woman, as it interrogates the past and current ownership of the female body.

Belly Up combines quick-fire comedy, captivating original music and provocative political insights for a raucous and romping night out at the Turbine Theatre, under the stunning backdrop of Battersea Power Station.

Writers Julia Grogan and Lydia Higman said "We are absolutely thrilled to be taking BELLY UP to The Turbine. The theatre's celebration of queer voices makes it the perfect home for Libby's story. The story of a queer maidservant navigating her sexuality and liberation under a government hell-bent on suppressing it. BELLY UP premiered at VAULT Festival 2020, and since then we have been busy making the show bigger, braver and bolder. Expect new original music, filthier jokes and outrageous costumes. Though our story is set against the backdrop of the blistering late 18th century, we believe Libby's story is needed now more than ever. It's one of hope, love and determination. The team is tight, the corsets are tighter and we are gagging to share our show with you. Here we go!"

Information

Wed 15 - Sat 18 September 2021

The Turbine Theatre, Arches Ln, Nine Elms, London SW11 8AB

Wed - Sat 7.30pm, Sat matinee 2.30pm

TICKET PRICE

www.theturbinetheatre.com / 020 7851 0300

Company Information

Director Rachel Lemon

Writers Julia Grogan & Lydia Higman

Producer Grace Dickson

Lighting Designer Edel Gardner

Composer & Musician Lydia Higman

Cast Fanta Barrie, Michael Bijok, Julia Grogan, Melissa Knighton, Emmy Stonelake