VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For the Upcoming Virtual Production of BIRDSONG

The trailer has been released for the innovative online production of BIRDSONG, adapted and abridged by Rachel Wagstaff from Sebastian Faulks's acclaimed novel. Birdsong will be available from 1 July - the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme - for 72 hours.

This online production has been rehearsed and filmed from scratch and is fully costumed and with specially created digital scenery. Everyone has filmed from their own homes during lockdown. Costumes, make-up, mics and lights were sent to the actors and they were given a crash course in how to use everything!

Check out the trailer below!

The cast includes Poppy Roe, whose recent film credits include the psychopathic lead in the critically-acclaimed A Serial Killer's Guide To Life; Max Bowden, whose television credits include Ben Mitchell in EastEnders and Justin Fitzgerald in Waterloo Road; Christopher Harper, whose television credits include Michael Cartwright in Holby City, Nathan Curtis in Coronation Street and Cliff Last in Housewife, 49; Stephen Boxer, whose more recent television credits include Dr Joe Fenton in Doctors, Lord Melville in Garrow's Law, Nate Kelso in Stan Lee's Lucky Man and David Elster in Humans.

The virtual production of BIRDSONG is directed by Alastair Whatley and Charlotte Peters.

