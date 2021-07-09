VIDEO: Get a First Look at ZOG at the Rose Theatre in This All New Trailer

Zog runs at the Rose Theatre August 4-11, 2021.

Large in size and keen in nature, Zog is eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon's school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know. Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three. Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet...a duel with knight, Sir Gadabout the Great!

Get a first look at the production in an all new trailer below!

The smash-hit stage adaptation from Freckle Productions (the team behind Stick Man, Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales and Tabby McTat) is back and promises to be bigger, brighter and more roar-some than ever before! With lively songs from Joe Stilgoe (The Jungle Book, The Midnight Gang) and directed by Emma Kilbey, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much-loved Zog is a magical production for all ages.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://officiallondontheatre.com/show/zog-tickets-111427434/?month=08%2F21.