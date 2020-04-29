VIDEO: ELEGIES Cast Dedicates Song To NHS Heroes And Theatre Freelancers

In response to Coronavirus and the industry's shutdown, the cast of Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens which ran last year at The Union Theatre, has recorded a deeply moving tribute to NHS heroes and freelancers. They hope the song 'Heroes' from the show written by Janet Hood and Bill Russell will raise spirits and vital funds for people who are finding it particularly hard to cope in the present circumstances.

Watch below!

All of the funds raised will be split evenly between NHS Charities Together, and Funds for Freelancers.

NHS Charities Together is providing relief for NHS workers that regular funding doesn't cover; this includes providing comfortable spaces so NHS staff and volunteers can have breaks, providing electronic tablets to patients, staff and volunteers so they can stay in contact with their loved ones, and offering counselling support to protect mental health, and help staff and volunteers process the issues they are facing during COVID-19.

Funds for Freelancers is a charity initiative set up by the Turbine Theatre, London (led by Paul Taylor-Mills, Helen Clarkson, Sasha Regan, and Sita McIntosh). It was created in the wake of the theatre closures mid-March to help as many people in the theatre industry as possible.

Song link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jspdp7-we-need-heroes/campaign/gallery/0?fbclid=IwAR2X952ESzd7-P9FpYFmQlM8v638-w5ZCLggVrwrcAIltRBpv-pi-zygweI

GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jspdp7-we-need-heroes





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You