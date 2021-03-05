Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Belgrade Theatre Celebrates International Women's Day 2021

Find out what the inspiring women of Coventry have been grateful for this year.

Mar. 5, 2021  

VIDEO: Belgrade Theatre Celebrates International Women's Day 2021

On Monday 8 March, the Belgrade Theatre is marking International Women's Day 2021 by reaching out to some of Coventry's most inspiring women who have helped support local communities over the last 12 months.

The Belgrades hope to give a platform to the women who have worked tirelessly to produce events, support programmes, art, and workshops that will benefit the communities in Coventry.

They asked 28 of these women what they've been most grateful for this year, despite the difficult circumstances we've all endured since March 2020.

Just some of the women featured in this video are Councillor Ann Lucas OBE (Lord Mayor of the City of Coventry and Holbrook Ward Councilor ), Joanna Reid (Executive Director of the Belgrade), Emma Ormerod (Artistic Director and CEO of Underground Lights), and Mel Smith (Deputy CEO for Grapevine).

The Theatre hopes that the words of these inspiring women will encourage others to find something that they have been grateful for during this period. You can watch the video here:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Joanne Clifton Announced as Patron of JGH Academy of Theatre Arts Photo

Joanne Clifton Announced as Patron of JGH Academy of Theatre Arts

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water to Reopen in April Photo

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water to Reopen in April

All-Male THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Returns to Screens on Stream.Theatre This Spring Photo

All-Male THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Returns to Screens on Stream.Theatre This Spring

Fourth Wall Lives LIVE IN LONDON Concerts To Be Streamed From 26 March Photo

Fourth Wall Live's LIVE IN LONDON Concerts To Be Streamed From 26 March


More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • Fox Theater Officially Opens at Allen's Opera House in Cozad
  • Omaha Community Playhouse Presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS
  • KVNO And Dr. Anthony Trecek-King Launch THE SILENT CANON