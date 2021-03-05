VIDEO: Belgrade Theatre Celebrates International Women's Day 2021

On Monday 8 March, the Belgrade Theatre is marking International Women's Day 2021 by reaching out to some of Coventry's most inspiring women who have helped support local communities over the last 12 months.

The Belgrades hope to give a platform to the women who have worked tirelessly to produce events, support programmes, art, and workshops that will benefit the communities in Coventry.

They asked 28 of these women what they've been most grateful for this year, despite the difficult circumstances we've all endured since March 2020.

Just some of the women featured in this video are Councillor Ann Lucas OBE (Lord Mayor of the City of Coventry and Holbrook Ward Councilor ), Joanna Reid (Executive Director of the Belgrade), Emma Ormerod (Artistic Director and CEO of Underground Lights), and Mel Smith (Deputy CEO for Grapevine).

The Theatre hopes that the words of these inspiring women will encourage others to find something that they have been grateful for during this period. You can watch the video here: