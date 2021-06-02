Underbelly Festival Announce Next String Of Acts To Join 2021 Line Up

Underbelly Festival returns with a bang for summer 2021 in a brand-new location in Cavendish Square in the heart of Central London with more acts joining an already stellar season brimming with the very best comedy, cabaret, variety, music, family shows and live podcasts - a sure sign that live entertainment is back, and the capital once again open for summer fun.

Joining headline show Bernie Dieter's Berlin Underground in The Spiegeltent are comedy superstar and everybody's favourite Welshman Rhod Gilbert, stand-up legend Marcus Brigstocke, beatboxing and loop station legend Beardyman: Face Make Dance, and acclaimed Irish funnyman Andrew Maxwell.

Further comedy highlights include the man who made being posh funny, Hal Cruttenden, acclaimed double act Giants and their Norwegian Europop alter-egos, Fjord, who took Edinburgh by storm, and sketch stars The Noise Next Door.

Also playing the festival this year is critically acclaimed supergroup sensation SORRY - recommended by the Evening Standard as one of the funniest shows to watch in 2020 - with an hour of hilarious improvised comedy, as well as the award-winning Dreamgun with Film Reads: Harry Potter - a hilarious new parody of The Boy Who Lived, cult multimedia comedy chaos from Mr Thing. The festival will also play host to all-female improv musical group Notflix for the first time since its five-star, sell out 2019 run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Family fun at this year's festival includes the charming and magical Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, featuring a cast of stunning handmade puppets and an original score, presented by award-winning theatre company Box Tale Soup. Another classic reinvented is Stiles and Drewe's - The 3 Little Pigs A Very Curly Musical Tale! a new version of the timeless story full of catchy songs, clever rhymes and silly charm, but also with some very smart things to say about home and family.

One Step, Two Step is an energetic celebration of music for the whole family by The Positive Bean theatre company (infamous for their upbeat Nursery Rhymes and Nursery Grimes) who use Guitar, Melodica, Bass, Drum kit, Bongos, Ukulele, Banjolele, Cello, Bells, Squeaky Animal Toys and Boomwhackers (yes! Boomwhackers are a thing) to create riotous musical mash-ups.

The fabulous Mama G's Story Time Roadshow - coming to the festival on Pride Weekend, fuses the interactive fun of panto with empowering storytelling and theatre (and some added sparkles and glitter of course), while The Fun Kids Epic Roadshow Adventure takes the whole family on a fantastically fun adventure.

Adding to an already-top-notch live podcast line-up is Fringe favourite sketch group Birthday Girls with their hilarious House Party, something about The Breakup Monologues, and something about Have A Word.

The festival also represents a homecoming jubilee for Margaret Thatcher: Queen of Soho; the Underbelly Festival icon is back for 2021 with the fun-filled, drag extravaganza the crowd know and love, whilst everyone's favourite supercilious Frenchman Marcel Lucont returns to Underbelly with his deadpan stand-up, world-class sex poetry and some chamber chansons. Joining these cabaret icons will be legendary ghost whisperer SÃ©ayoncÃ© whose dragtastic show Hell Bent sees the clairvoyant taking the audiences to places they've never been before.

In addition to this unparalleled summer programme of live entertainment in a fantastic new setting in Cavendish Square, Underbelly Festival offers affordable ticket prices and shows that run for an hour on average (with no intervals), in a performance venue that can be easily adapted to incorporate any necessary social distancing measures or other health safeguards should they be required.

We will be running a COVID safe festival with totally flexible, socially distanced venues and open outdoor areas for food and drink. We are so excited to be back - your safety is our number one priority. Find out more here.

Tickets are available from http://www.underbellyfestival.com.