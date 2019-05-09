UK Tour Announced For Critically Acclaimed LGBTQ Play RIOT ACT

A powerful verbatim theatre piece exploring the history of the LGBTQ rights movement is about to begin a UK tour, with 7 confirmed venues and more to be announced shortly.

Riot Act embarks on a Pride season tour and opens at Old Joint Stock Theatre, Birmingham on Thu 6 - Sat 8 June.

The show will then visit London's Arcola Theatre for three consecutive Sundays on 16, 23 and 30 June. The 30 June performance marking the 50th anniversary weekend of the Stonewall riots.

The tour continues, visiting Crewe Lyceum; Norwich Theatre Royal; Oldham Coliseum; Wardrobe Theatre in Bristol; and The Marlborough in Brighton.

Further dates are to be announced shortly.

This new tour follows a sold-out West End performance and a summer 2018 run in the Kings Head Queer Season.

Written and performed by Alexis Gregory, Riot Act is a hard-hitting, hilarious and heart-warming solo verbatim piece, taking audiences on a breath-taking journey through six decades of queer history.

Created from the playwright's interviews with Michael-Anthony Nozzi, one of the only remaining Stonewall survivors; Lavinia Co-op, a 1970s London radical-drag artist; and Paul Burston, a prominent 1990s AIDS activist.

Provocative, tender, truthful, funny, political and personal, these are stories of queerness, sexuality, activism, addiction, family, childhood, love, sex, drag, community, togetherness, conflict, identity, youth, ageing, loss, fierce queens and a Hollywood diva.

It promises to be a riot!

Riot Act is created and performed by Alexis Gregory; directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE; and produced by Alexis Gregory, Team Angelica, Arcola Theatre (Arcola dates) and Emmerson & Ward Productions.

Producer Rob Ward said: "With recent developments in Brunei as well as protests outside primary schools in Birmingham, 'Riot Act' provides a timely reminder just how precious these rights are and how passionately they must be defended.

"We are incredibly proud to present 'Riot Act' to audiences across the UK this Pride season."





