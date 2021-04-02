UK Theatres Respond to Receiving Cultural Fund Grants

Theatres across the UK are announcing new grants from the Cultural Recovery Fund, which was announced this morning.

Several companies have released quotes reacting to the new grant, including Belgrade, Curve, Park Theatre, Hackney Empire, The Watermill, and Hope Theatre.

Joanna Reid, Executive Director, Belgrade Theatre Coventry

"We're delighted at the support of a further cultural recovery fund from DCMS/ACE. It is intended to cover our losses from April to June, given that restrictions are continuing and therefore continue to impact on our ability to earn normally through ticket sales and catering. So receiving this grant means that we can continue our work on producing our 2021 programme and to plan in confidence for reopening the building and inviting everyone back in. We're announcing shows from Monday 17 May, and we have a fabulous new larger ground floor café bar and 1st floor bar called nineteen58. We can't wait to host audiences back at the Belgrade and begin overdue celebrations of Coventry being UK City of Culture"

Chris Stafford Chief Executive, Nikolai Foster Artistic Director, Curve Leicester

"We are incredibly grateful to have secured a second grant from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's Culture Recovery Fund. Covid continues to have a devastating impact on our industry, and we are indebted to Arts Council England and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for this crucial investment in our theatre, and indeed in arts and culture in this country.

We're proud of everything we have achieved over the past year, including employing over 250 freelancers, commissioning over 200 content pieces, breaking new creative ground with our streamed productions of Sunset Boulevard and The Color Purple, and remaining connected to our communities through our online programmes; none of which would have been possible without the support from the first Culture Recovery Fund grant.

The first grant was literally a lifeline for our theatre, and as we now look to a brighter future, this second CRF grant will enable us to begin to rebuild our business. We plan to reopen Curve at the end of May with a special season of work celebrating our local artists, our incredible city and the joy of theatre. Through this grant we will be able to employ over 100 freelancers, engage 1000s of learners, participants and audiences, and bring communities back into our city centre. Leicester has been severely affected by Covid-19 and Curve will play a key role in helping our city recover from the devastation of the pandemic.

In the coming weeks we will share full details of our plans to bring live theatre back to Leicester and reignite the mighty Curve engines."

Jez Bond, Artistic Director Park Theatre

"We are grateful to the government for the recent news of our Cultural Recovery Fund grant award. Continued uncertainty around when we can open without social distancing means we would have otherwise been in a precarious position come the end of the year. This grant gives us the confidence to continue planning for a relaunch - so that we can once more be there, with some new developments and improvements, for our community, our artists and of course our staff."

Yamin Choudury, Artistic Director and Jo Hemmant, Executive Director, Hackney Empire

"Hackney Empire gratefully acknowledges the support of Arts Council England and the DCMS. The Culture recovery Funding will allow us to continue our work with our communities and in particular, working with young people who have been so impacted by this pandemic."

Brian Hook and Louis Hartshorn, Hartshorn-Hook Enterprises (Amelie)

"We're grateful recipients of the Culture Recovery Fund and we are serious about our responsibility to put these funds to the best use possible. The funds support us in kickstarting the sector with Doctor Who: Time Fracture and Amelie employing more than 250 freelancers, crew, cast and creatives. The pathfinding already undertaken by shows like The Great Gatsby and by our colleagues at places like NIMAX have been instrumental in creating what must be a carefully trodden one-way return for the cultural sector."

Kennedy Bloomer, Artistic Director, The Hope Theatre

"As one of the smallest fringe pub theatres in London, we are immensely grateful to have received a second grant from the Cultural Recovery Fund. Our theatre building has been closed for over an entire year and we, like many others have been on the brink of closing for good. This support has allowed us to expand into digital performance and our re-opening planning is now more concrete. We have high but cautious hopes to re-open and stay open on the 29 June.

The Hope Theatre is committed to continuing to support freelance artists, operating under our Equity house agreement, championing new, diverse works and continuing to be the catapult for many a career in our incredible industry."

Paul Hart, Artistic Director, The Watermill

"We are extremely grateful to DCMS and Arts Council England for awarding The Watermill Theatre a grant in the second round of Culture Recovery Fund which is announced today. It offers renewed optimism as we work towards reopening the theatre after a hugely difficult year. We are confident that thanks to this funding and with the continued support of our loyal audiences we will bounce back to produce bold and imaginative theatre, and we look forward to welcoming audiences to our unique theatre once again. Buoyed by this investment, our commitment to celebrate theatre, inspire creativity and connect communities is stronger than ever."