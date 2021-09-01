UK Theatre Industry Unites for #BackOnStage Celebration

Today (Wednesday 1 September), theatres, shows, performers, industry workers and fans across the country have been taking to social media to post celebratory pictures and videos as part of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre's #BackOnStage campaign, marking the launch of the 'Autumn season' for the UK's world-leading theatre industry and the fact that venues are now able to open nationwide.

With beloved summer family theatre initiative Kids Week ending yesterday after having sold an incredible 120,000 tickets, and free outdoor musical theatre festival West End LIVE recently announcing its best ever line-up for 18-19 September in Trafalgar Square, the industry is taking a moment to celebrate its return after months of total or partial shutdown, highlighting the wide array of new and returning shows opening this Autumn.

Throughout the day, SOLT's public-facing Official London Theatre Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages have been sharing #BackOnStage posts, which are also collated on the Official London Theatre website.

A powerful #BackOnStage video released on the Official London Theatre YouTube channel today brings together emotional footage of curtain calls and standing ovations from shows which have reopened over the last few weeks.

More exciting projects will be announced soon as part of the #BackOnStage campaign.