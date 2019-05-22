Transgender Actor Jenet Le Lacheur Will Play the Title Role in HAMLET at Iris Theatre

For the past ten years Iris Theatre has been producing outdoor promenade performance of Shakespeare in the beautiful grounds of St Paul's Church in the heart of Covent Garden. In this secret haven of tranquility, set amongst the busy streets of central London, they reimagine classics in new and exciting ways. This year they are presenting Hamlet with a non-binary transgender actor, Jenet Le Lacheur, in the title role. Central to this contemporary production will be an exploration of identity, gender and meaning.

Amid the rubble of the old politics, a populist King rose to power, promising a return to England's golden age. But now he is dead, murdered; and in the following bloodbath his brother has seized the throne. A masked figure has been seen, stalking the shadows. There is whisper of a resistance, gathering in the dark. To be or not to be, that is the question - but does the nation's heir, Hamlet, have the answer? Uphold the status quo; or join the rebellion? The audience will be asked to decide.

Using extensive video and filmed footage, this production approaches Hamlet's story through multiple layers of overlapping

storytelling. Footage of state propaganda will be interrupted by a shadowy resistance, broadcasting grainy CCTV footage

showing a hidden truth. But who is posting them and can they be trusted? Now all images can be altered, nothing is as it seems.

A radical soundtrack, and a band of players inspired by voguing club kids, will bring energy and joy to this thrilling production.

Hamlet will run 19 June - 27 July.

Press Night is Tuesday 25 June at 7.30pm.

Director Daniel Winder said: "In this, the 10th year of our outdoor summer season, I am thrilled to be bringing to Covent Garden a radical take on Shakespeare's greatest play. Never has this timeless story been more relevant, and this thrilling production will draw on all those contemporary parallels. We are going to find as much joy as we can in this tragic tale of wild abandon and youthful rebellion."

Cast: Jenet Le Lacheur, Clare Bloomer, Vinta Morgan, Paula James, Jenny Horsthuis, Joe Parker, Harold Addo

Creative team: Director: Daniel Winder. Set Designer: Mike Leopold. Fight Choreographer: Nathaniel Marten. Costume Designer: Mady Berry. Lighting Designer: Benjamin Polya. Sound Designer: Filipe Gomes.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You