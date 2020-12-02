Tracing Movement Launches Short Film REBOUND

Tracing Movement today announces Rebound; a filmed dance piece performed onstage at Theatre Royal Stratford East, directed and choreographed by Stuart Winter. The short film is performed by professional dancers Ben Brown, Michael Duke, Lukas Hunt, Robin Kent, Justin Lee Jones and Daniel Monteiro and is available below:

Rebound references this unique time in history where performers are unable to connect with audiences. It was created from Tracing Movement Reboot; a three-week programme which ran in October and November offering support and development to freelance professional dancers and those recently graduated who were unable to train or perform due to restrictions caused by Covid-19.

Stuart Winter today said, "Rebound lets you plug in to the sensations dancers feel while performing. By inviting you onto the stage, you witness the current of energy that drives movement, and the joy felt by the artists. I've tried to capture the feeling from the end of the original recording of Unsquare Dance where the band burst into laughter in surprise that they made it through in one take. I want to express that feeling from the dancer's perspective: what does it feel like when you get to the end of a combination? It was so powerful to be back in a theatre, making this film. We got to breathe some life back onto the stage and make a piece of art which shows the strength and ability of dancers to rebound from the pandemic."

Stuart Winter is a choreographer, dancer, director and educator. His performing career included West End productions of Chicago, An American in Paris, Mary Poppins, Chess, Pajama Game and Sunset Boulevard and he has been an associate to Christopher Wheeldon, Stephen Mear and Chrissie Cartwright. Stuart has created seven dance films for Tracing Movement, working with collaborators Greg Bernstein (editor) and Ben Thomas (DOP), including the pas-de-trois Focal Point, The Heavyweight which used 24 dancers, and most recently Tracing Movement Together which was created online during lockdown and featured over 100 dancers from 17 countries.

