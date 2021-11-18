Tom Solomon Will Release 'Musicals, Vol. 1' Album Next Month

West End actor and "BBC Voice of Musical Theatre" Tom Solomon is releasing a new album titled "Musicals, Vol. 1". His previous album "Beautiful Day" released in 2016 went straight to No.1 on the iTunes Classical Chart.

"Musicals Vol. 1" releases on the same day as the new movie of "West Side Story" (directed by Steven Spielberg) and includes a big band, jazz style version of Maria. Other songs include Anthem (From "Chess"), I Am What I Am (From "La Cage Aux Folles"), The Music of the Night (From "Phantom of the Opera") and Bring Him Home (From "Les Miserables").

Speaking about the album Tom said "During lockdown I needed a project and decided I wanted to release a series of self-produced musical theatre albums. It's been such a difficult couple of years for everyone and I wanted to keep creative. Musicals, Vol. 1 is the first album and includes 8 songs that some would call the classics".

Tom has performed roles in many West End and International productions including: West Side Story, Chess, Chicago, Scrooge, Les Misérables, Into The Woods, Hello Dolly, Side By Side By Sondheim and The Phantom of the Opera. He made his Broadway debut in The Enchanted Pig and created the leading role of William Hogarth in the Royal Opera House production Pleasure's Progress.

Tom regularly performs with some of the world's greatest orchestras including: The Hallé Orchestra, RTE Concert Orchestra and BBC Concert Orchestra alongside acclaimed conductors John Wilson and Stephen Bell. He recently performed for HRH Prince Edward at Windsor Castle, opposite Clare Teal at the Chichester Festival Theatre and a live broadcast for the BBC Radio 2 50th Anniversary Concert hosted by the wonderful Ken Bruce.

The album will be released on iTunes and Spotify on 10th December 2021.