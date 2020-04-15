Tom Hardy Will Read Six Bedtime Stories For BBC's CBeebies
According to Deadline, Tom Hardy will read six Bedtime Stories for BBC pre-school channel, CBeebies.
Hardy will read one story per night over the course of a week, beginning April 27.
The following books will be included:
- Hug Me by Simone Ciraolo
- Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston
- There's A Tiger In The Garden by Lizzy Stewart
- Don't Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton
- The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks
Hardy will be joined by his French bulldog, Blue.
He will introduce the first book with the following personal message: "Hello. I'm Tom. Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug. Tonight's bedtime story is all about a little cactus called Felipe, who just wants a hug too."
Read more on Deadline.
Tom Hardy made his film debut in Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down (2001) and has since appeared in such films as Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), RocknRolla (2008), Bronson (2008), Warrior (2011), Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011), Lawless (2012), Locke (2013), The Drop (2014), and The Revenant (2015), for which he received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. In 2015, Hardy portrayed "Mad" Max Rockatansky in Mad Max: Fury Road and both Kray twins in Legend. He has appeared in three Christopher Nolan films: Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012) as Bane, and Dunkirk (2017) as an RAF fighter-pilot. He starred as Eddie Brock / Venom in the 2018 anti-hero film Venom.
Hardy's television roles include the HBO war drama mini-series Band of Brothers (2001), the BBC historical drama mini-series The Virgin Queen (2005), Bill Sikes in the BBC's mini-series Oliver Twist (2007), ITV's Wuthering Heights (2008), the Sky 1 drama series THE TAKE (2009), and the BBC historical crime drama series PEAKY BLINDERS (2013-). He created, co-produced, and took the lead in the eight-part historical fiction series Taboo (2017) on BBC One and FX.