Tom Hardy Will Read Six Bedtime Stories For BBC's CBeebies

According to Deadline, Tom Hardy will read six Bedtime Stories for BBC pre-school channel, CBeebies.

Hardy will read one story per night over the course of a week, beginning April 27.

The following books will be included:

Hug Me by Simone Ciraolo

Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston

There's A Tiger In The Garden by Lizzy Stewart

Don't Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton

The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks

Hardy will be joined by his French bulldog, Blue.

He will introduce the first book with the following personal message: "Hello. I'm Tom. Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug. Tonight's bedtime story is all about a little cactus called Felipe, who just wants a hug too."

Read more on Deadline.

Tom Hardy made his film debut in Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down (2001) and has since appeared in such films as Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), RocknRolla (2008), Bronson (2008), Warrior (2011), Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011), Lawless (2012), Locke (2013), The Drop (2014), and The Revenant (2015), for which he received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. In 2015, Hardy portrayed "Mad" Max Rockatansky in Mad Max: Fury Road and both Kray twins in Legend. He has appeared in three Christopher Nolan films: Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012) as Bane, and Dunkirk (2017) as an RAF fighter-pilot. He starred as Eddie Brock / Venom in the 2018 anti-hero film Venom.

Hardy's television roles include the HBO war drama mini-series Band of Brothers (2001), the BBC historical drama mini-series The Virgin Queen (2005), Bill Sikes in the BBC's mini-series Oliver Twist (2007), ITV's Wuthering Heights (2008), the Sky 1 drama series THE TAKE (2009), and the BBC historical crime drama series PEAKY BLINDERS (2013-). He created, co-produced, and took the lead in the eight-part historical fiction series Taboo (2017) on BBC One and FX.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You