Toby Jones, Meera Syal and Kathryn Hunter Join London's New Immersive Show STOREHOUSE

The cast has been announced for the new immersive production, STOREHOUSE where audiences will step into a 9,000-square metre underworld where humanity’s stories have been archived since the dawn of the internet.

STOREHOUSE is the debut production from Sage & Jester, whose collective experience spans the likes of Secret Cinema, Punchdrunk, BBC Studios, and Warner Music. It promises to be one of the most artistically ambitious, large-scale immersive theatre events ever to be staged in the UK, delivering a cutting-edge and thought-provoking journey.

Leaving us questioning our role in today’s information ecosystem, a multi-award-winning cast of voiceover actors will guide us through the STOREHOUSE narrative as the four founding members. They will be joined by a cast of real-life performers in Deptford.

The voiceover actors are the multi-award-winning Toby Jones (Mr Burton; Tetris; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; Mr Bates vs The Post Office; Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) and celebrated Meera Syal CBE FRSL (Paddington 2; The Kumars at No. 42; Yesterday; The Devil's Hour), joined by the formidable Kathryn Hunter (Black Doves; Poor Things; Harry Potter; Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead) and rising star Billy Howle (Dear Octopus; The Perfect Couple; On Chesil Beach; The Serpent).

They will bring to life a group of radical visionaries, who believed that by storing and analysing all human knowledge, they could ignite the dawn of a new digital consciousness. Fusing art, technology, and cutting-edge storytelling, this monumental production is set to be one of the UK's most artistically daring and large-scale immersive theatre experiences, challenging how we perceive truth, trust and the narratives that shape our world.

In an era of misinformation and manipulated narratives, STOREHOUSE promises an experience that redefines the boundaries of theatre. Leading the physical company in Deptford will be Nina Smith (Britannia, Sky; Doctors, BBC), Dawn Butler (Doctors, BBC), Bonnie Adair (Here We Go, BBC; Innocent, ITV) and Zachary Pang (Disney Channel Asia; Julie: The Musical, The Other Palace). They will be joined by Nat Kennedy (Dorian, Reading Rep Theatre), Elizabeth Hollingshead (The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, Maximum Effort), Chris Agha (The Marriage of Figaro, Royal Opera House) and Harriett O’Grady (Peaky Blinders: The Rise, Immersive Everywhere). As well as Rob Leetham (Little Red Riding Hood – A Trial, Alnwick Playhouse), Scott Karim (The Great, Hulu; Dracula, BBC), Grace Hussey-Burd (I’m Angry But Look At This Dog, Unbound Theatre) and Darrel Bailey (Shadow & Bone, Netflix; EastEnders, BBC). As their surroundings crumble and secrets unfold, the true cost of controlling the narrative will become clear as audiences are urged to examine their vulnerability in the face of power.

Composer Anna Meredith will provide the musical finale for this awe-inspiring production, as audiences are thrust into a battle between the defenders of Truth and the keepers of Order. Immersed in an underworld of knowledge, audiences will explore a vast, ever-shifting digital archive, stored by an underground collective—where every news story, message, and meme ever shared has been meticulously preserved in a quest for higher collective wisdom. As the final founder fades and narratives collide, audiences will become part of the story, navigating this epic digital labyrinth, making choices, and determining the future of this precarious world.

STOREHOUSE is a production that will uniquely blend art, technology and storytelling to spark critical thinking. This isn’t just a show; it is a call to action.

New company Sage & Jester was founded by Liana Patarkatsishvili, a Georgian-born media executive and cultural innovator with extensive experience in the television and arts sectors. Using the company’s ethos of blending curiosity, wisdom and wit, the team she has brought together to create STOREHOUSE will provide a catalyst for critical thinking about information consumption and its impact on society.

