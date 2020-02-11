To Celebrate Safer Internet Day, THE BIG DATA SHOW Announces First Public Dates

To celebrate Safer Internet Day on 11 February, the ground-breaking immersive experience The Big Data Show announces first public dates.

Civic Digits Theatre Company hacks your phone to explore big data and digital citizenship in a ground-breaking show co-written by an internationally acclaimed playwright and one of the UK's first hackers.

Public performances:

Tuesday, 9 June at 7.30pm

Wednesday, 10 June at 7.30pm

Perth Theatre

Tickets from £7.5o available soon

Tuesday, 23 June at 7pm

The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

Tickets from £10 available here from 2pm on Tues 11th Feb

www.civicdigits.com

The Big Data Show (TBDS) is a ground-breaking immersive experience for young people (P7-S2) weaving theatre and gaming together. Exploring what is cyber resilience and what is means to be a citizen in the digital age, 9 and 10 June at Perth Theatre and 23 June at The Lyceum in Edinburgh are the only public dates for this show otherwise available for school bookings.

The public dates are announced to coincide with Safer Internet Day on Tuesday, 11 February. Coordinated in the UK by the UK Safer Internet Centre the celebration sees hundreds of organisations get involved to help promote the safe, responsible and positive use of digital technology for children and young people.

The Big Data Show opens to schools at Perth Theatre in June 2020 before moving to the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh with plans to then tour the North of England and internationally in Australia.

The performances in June and July, which are solely for schools, are supported by advance workshops in the spring and followed up with workshops in the autumn.

TBDS is about knowing who knows what about you, what you are 'agreeing' to when you download an app, how to live with the challenges of social media. In other words, it is for everyone who has a mobile phone or a computer with Internet access.

It is also a drama about the first prosecuted cyber hack in the UK, co-written by internationally acclaimed playwright Clare Duffy and Rupert Goodwins, one of the young hackers involved in gaining access to Prince Philip's BT email in the 1980s, and now a technology journalist.

The Big Data Show uses live performance, bespoke mobile gaming and digital tricks delivered to audience members' handsets, inspiring greater understanding and engagement with our future as 'digital citizens' in the 21st century.

The gaming technology involved has been developed and produced by Dundee-based studio Orthrus. The Big Data Show team also collaborated with the Centre for Design Informatics at The University of Edinburgh on the Introduction to cyber resilience and digital citizenship workshops (accredited by SQA) where pupils create motorised emojis using facial recognition and open source data sets. For this, Design Informatics are re-purposing the Dynamic Wall Visualisations.

A 2 minute taster of The Big Data Show made during Phase 1 of development is here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJ-hMq8YDFI&feature=youtu.be.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You