Tiata Fahodzi Platform New Work With TRIPLE BILL: EVERYWHERE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Running 25 March - 12 April, award-winning British African heritage contemporary theatre company tiata fahodzi will tour three new plays from emerging writers as part of their commitment to raising the voices of British African artists. An eclectic triple bill of short plays, TRIPLE BILL: EVERYWHERE by Yusra Warsama, Magero, and Anyebe Godwin will tour to both studios and reimagined theatre spaces, inviting conversations and questions around the meaning of belonging everywhere .

Continuing their long track record of supporting and investing in British African artists at different stages of their careers, tiata fahodzi return with their most extensive Triple Bill tour to date - the first since the success of Talking About Revolution, 2023. TRIPLE BILL: EVERYWHERE opens at Enfield's Dugdale Arts Centre and Birmingham Rep Theatre, before touring to Watford, Prescot, Newcastle, Nottingham, Lincoln, Sheffield, Coventry, Bristol, Weston-super-Mare, and Norwich.

By touring to community spaces across England, including libraries and churches, tiata fahodzi aims to bring theatre to new audiences and develop enriching local connections with them. To aid in this creative mission, the company is also recruiting a new ‘Community Activator' role, as part of their work with tf Artists' Village which brings audience development and artist development closer.

Directed by former Joint Artistic Director of the Royal Exchange Theatre, Roy Alexander Weise MBE (Master Harold and The Boys - National Theatre; Much Ado About Nothing - RSC; The Mountaintop - Royal Exchange Theatre; The Hot Wing King - National Theatre), each play grew from a prompt from tiata fahodzi Artistic Director and Chief Executive, Chinonyerem Odimba: what does ‘everywhere' mean and what is ‘home'?

THREE BUMPS by acclaimed actor, writer, poet, and theatre practitioner Yusra Warsama, finds women on a maternity ward in a hospital in the near future. On the verge of motherhood, they contemplate the class and race-based prejudices facing both themselves and their unborn children in the face of an uncertain world and future.

Set in an escape room, EVERYWHERE by Magero - award-nominated spoken word artist, writer and co-founder of ‘The Brotherhood Creative Collective' - sees three siblings search for freedom not just from the game they find themselves in, but also from their fractured family dynamics.

Anyebe Godwin's HOMESEARCH explores the housing difficulties faced by Black people in England today, inspired by Anyebe's own experiences of homelessness and housing uncertainty while living with chronic illness. Anyebe's acting credits include The Empress and Falkland Sound with the RSC; he has trained with Soho Writer's lab, Hightide Writer's Collective, and Young Vic Neighbourhood Voices.

Interlinked by their socio-political themes exploring race, class, and gender-based prejudice and discrimination, each short play explores a distinct topic and setting.

Roy Alexander Weise, Director, commented: “I'm thrilled and excited to jump on board as director of this Triple Bill of important new plays by three distinct voices from the African diaspora. These stories traverse several topics across the present and the future. Each piece experiments with a range of storytelling styles to untangle the way that the political affects the personal. They're full of complex characters - not so often represented on stage - grappling with internal and external challenges offering visions of hope, progress and dystopia. It's going to be an explosive evening of entertainment. I'm excited to see how audiences experience these works across the country.“

Chinonyerem Odimba, tiata fahodzi Artistic Director and CEO, commented: “We are delighted to be bringing back tiata fahodzi's Triple Bill showcase of new writing for another year to tour across the UK. The triple bill offers artists an opportunity to work with the team at tf on a new idea, and for the work to be realised with a full professional team of creatives. This year's theme of ‘Everywhere' feels especially important as it means we can imagine the work in many different spaces beyond the traditional theatre space. This ambitious project is about getting the freshest and most exciting new writing about our contemporary lives to audiences, whilst giving writers a chance to see their work brought to life in a way that feels artist-centred, and helps writers to develop their most authentic voice.”

The TRIPLE BILL: EVERYWHERE tour follows tiata fahodzi's hit 2023 tour of Nkenna Akunna's acclaimed play, cheeky little brown, and subsequent London transfer to Stratford East and digital release in 2024.

TRIPLE BILL: EVERYWHERE premieres at Birmingham Rep Theatre on Thursday 27 March before touring theatre and community spaces across England until Saturday 12 April.

Comments