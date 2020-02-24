Three Brand New Shows Go On Sale At Wolverhampton Grand

Known affectionately as 'Tarby', JIMMY TARBUCK is one of Britain's favourite comics and returns to Wolverhampton Grand with his own show on Thursday 9 July. Having appeared as the special guest star of the Grand Theatre pantomime on its 125th Anniversary in December, Jimmy is an audience favourite at the Grand Theatre, which he hails 'a mini Palladium;. He has a television career spanning over forty years and is still a major hit on the comedy circuit after a varied career beginning as a Redcoat at Butlin's and then as compere at The London Palladium.

ISLANDS IN THE STREAM on Friday 18 September celebrates the songs of the Queen and King of country music - Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. Leave your 9 to 5 worries at the door and get ready for a night in the company of Country Music Royalty! Enjoy a superb score and supreme musicianship as we bring the house down with the ultimate tribute to two country music legends. This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL on Sunday 18 October celebrates Whitney's musical legacy as is brought to life in this critically acclaimed tribute show described as "mind-blowingly spot on". Be stunned by the breath-taking vocals of Belinda Davids - a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa. With the accompaniment of a live band, backing vocalists and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world's most revered singers. This show is not associated with the Estate of Whitney Houston.

Tickets go on sale to Friends of the Grand on Tuesday 25 February at 10am online and 12pm by phone and in person at the Box Office. Tickets are on sale to the public on Friday 28 February at 10am online and 12pm by phone and in person at the Box Office.

Box Office: 01902 42 92 12





