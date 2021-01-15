Thornhill Theatre Space Presents I STOLE SATAN'S GIRLFRIEND

Thornhill Theatre Space will present a Pop Up Theatre production of "I Stole Satan's Girlfriend" written and directed by Scott McQuaid.

A banal man known as Dan, sits quietly in the park one evening, when he is approached by the wild and sexy extrovert, Lucinda. Her playful, provoking exchange leads them to a one-night stand. Dan has unknowingly found love with Satan's girlfriend, and the result of their actions is catastrophic. Now Dan has to make things right and restore the world's natural order.

Scott McQuaid (writer/director) stated, 'Writing this story was a blend of late nights fuelled by coffee and wicked thoughts, wrapped up in an idea of absurdity'.

"I Stole Satan's Girlfriend" cast includes Bryan Tiang as Dan, Lara Alyssa as Lucinda, Aniq Durar as Satan and Paul Zarraga as the New Anchor Voiceover. The piece is written and directed by Scott McQuaid, stage managed by Alexandria Tan and the running time is 14 minutes.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at Ko-Fi.com/ThornhillTheatreSpace for just $3 and links for private FB group and YouTube live will be sent to ticket holders via email, upon purchase of ticket.

Screening will be available online at either www.youtube.com/channel/UCwuYwq64RDe952bVSplKY4Q or www.facebook.com/ThornhillTheatreSpace

Ryan Thornhill (TTS Artistic Director) stated, "It has been such an honor to work with Pop Up Theatre again and get to present this amazing new play. They are such an energetic and fresh theatre company who are pushing the boundaries and making the best navigating this new world of theatre caused by the pandemic. After you watch this new play you NEED to check out their Sherlock Holmes audio plays on YouTube."