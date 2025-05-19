Theatres Trust Share Reaction To Demolition Starting At The Derby Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following another fire at the building, the news has been shared that demolition works have begun over the weekend on the Derby Hippodrome.

CEO of Theatres Trust, Joshua McTaggart comments,

Theatres Trust is devastated by the news that demolition work began on Derby Hippodrome, one of our Theatres at Risk, over the weekend, following another fire in the Grade II listed building.

While we understand that there are safety issues with the building following the third fire in recent weeks, we share concerns of Historic England and local campaign groups including Derby Hippodrome Restoration Trust, Derby Civic Society, and Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust about the decision-making process that led to demolition commencing so quickly.

We understand that the demolition has now paused, and we are in contact with Derby City Council and Historic England to ascertain exactly what remains of the building, its condition, and what next steps are being considered. Derby Hippodrome had an irreplaceable social and cultural heritage, much of which is now likely to be sadly lost for the future generations of Derby residents.

But this is about more than just heritage. Until this recent series of fires, there was still a realistic opportunity to save parts of the building and bring it back into use as an independent music venue. We had recently awarded a grant to the Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust, the local group leading this project, to progress the work to bring this building back to life.

We will continue to work with everyone concerned in the hope that this isn't a heartbreaking final outcome for Derby Hippodrome.

About the Derby Hippodrome

Derby Hippodrome is a large Grade II listed variety theatre built in 1914. It is a rare survival from an early stage in the crossover period when buildings were being constructed for both live theatre and cinema. This building form proved to be the model for most cinema design from the 1930s onwards.

Following the end of the former theatre’s use as a bingo hall in 2006, substantial damage was caused in 2008 when the then-owner was supposed to be undertaking essential repair works. Disastrously these works have left the theatre partially demolished. Since then, there have been incidents of arson and vandalism leading to the partial destruction of the auditorium. The front of house is severely dilapidated and unauthorised access has been an ongoing problem.

There is now vegetation growth throughout the now-unroofed portions of the building. The owner’s current plans, if any, are unknown. While the building has the potential to provide the city with an elegant lyric theatre or live music venue, this must complement and align with the wider city centre cultural offer.

Comments

