Theatres Trust Reveals Plan To Support Theatres To Be Fit For The Future

Learn more about their plan here!

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup Photo 1 Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024 Photo 3 Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Theatres Trust Reveals Plan To Support Theatres To Be Fit For The Future

Theatres Trust, the national advice and advocacy body for the UK’s theatres, has set out its vision and priorities for the next three years, under the new tagline “Theatres fit for the future”.

Theatres Trust will provide greater targeted support with its free advice service alongside improved data and intelligence gathering as the theatre sector deals with a new and even more challenging environment following the pandemic and in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.  Its work will be underpinned by four key principles: resilience, environmental sustainability, inclusion and placemaking.

Central to this will be an expansion of Theatres Trust’s free advice service.  Theatres have always called on Theatres Trust’s knowledge when undertaking capital projects and planning applications, but Theatres Trust will now provide even more guidance to theatre owners and operators on a range of management issues including business planning, governance, building management, ownership or leases.  The Trust will draw on its in-house expertise as well as a pool of external consultants to act as a ‘critical friend’ to theatres. 

A significant piece of work for the Trust in the next three years will be building the UK’s first comprehensive database of theatres.  The database will support information and knowledge sharing across theatres and the wider sector and form a full picture of the country’s theatre buildings, enabling Theatres Trust and other stakeholders to monitor trends and issues across the sector and provide invaluable information to help advocate on behalf of theatres.

Alongside these new areas of work, Theatres Trust continues its ongoing work as the only organisation that supports every theatre in the UK, historic or modern, commercial, subsidised or voluntary in a variety of ways.  These include:

  • Responding to all planning applications involving or impacting a theatre building in its role as a statutory consultee in the planning system. 
  • Commenting on local planning and culture policies to ensure they safeguard and promote culture, placemaking and sustainable theatre. 
  • Continuing the Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities programme for another two years, offering grants and specialist training to Theatres at Risk, and webinars open to the whole sector on subjects including governance, fundraising and audience development. 
  • Being a driving force, alongside major industry partners, on the Theatre Green Book project, taking on the role of secretariat to support further developments and adoption across the sector.
  • Running grant schemes offering funding to improve theatres’ resilience, sustainability or accessibility.
  • Assisting community groups campaigning to save or revive their local theatres, particularly those on the Theatres at Risk Register. 
  • Publishing advice notes to support theatre owners, operators, campaign groups and local authorities with common issues relating to theatre buildings. 
  • Submitting and supporting heritage listing applications for buildings of particular architectural and cultural merit to give them greater protection. 

Theatres Trust Director Jon Morgan says, The changes we’ve made are not radical, but they are significant. I see it is an evolution of our vision, our priorities and our work to best support theatres to meet the challenges of today and into the future.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
DEBATE: BALDWIN VS BUCKLEY Returns to the UK For Black History Month Photo
DEBATE: BALDWIN VS BUCKLEY Returns to the UK For Black History Month

DEBATE: BALDWIN VS BUCKLEY returns to the UK with performances at Bristol Old Vic and The Cambridge Union as part of Black History Month. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

2
Nerina Pallot Confirms Headline London Palladium Show In 2024 Photo
Nerina Pallot Confirms Headline London Palladium Show In 2024

Get ready for a spectacular night of live music as the exceptionally talented singer-songwriter Nerina Pallot takes the stage next year at the legendary London Palladium on Saturday, April 24th, 2024. This eagerly anticipated event promises to be a mesmerizing showcase of Pallot's unparalleled artistry and captivating stage presence.

3
Sky Ferreira Announces UK Tour in Support of Masochism Album Photo
Sky Ferreira Announces UK Tour in Support of 'Masochism' Album

The tour will showcase her long-awaited second album, 'Masochism,' which has been five years in the making. Fans have eagerly awaited this release since her first album, 'Night Time, My Time,' made waves. Throughout the years of anticipation, Sky Ferreira has demonstrated that time can indeed be relative.

4
Theatres Trust Reveals Plan To Support Theatres To Be Fit For The Future Photo
Theatres Trust Reveals Plan To Support Theatres To Be Fit For The Future

Theatres Trust, the national advice and advocacy body for the UK’s theatres, has set out its vision and priorities for the next three years, under the new tagline “Theatres fit for the future”. Learn more about their plan here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare's Fool
Epsom Playhouse (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas: England & Son
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Made In (India) Britain
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You