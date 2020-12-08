Theatres Trust Helps More Theatres With Reopening Fund Grants Totalling £150k

A further 15 theatres in the UK have received vital support from the national public advisory body for theatres, bringing the total helped through its Theatre Reopening Fund to 35. Offering grants of up to £5,000, the fund supports not-for-profit theatres of all sizes and heritages across the country to meet the costs of reopening safely in light of Covid-19.

Five theatres - Blackfriars Arts Centre, Greenwich Theatre, Lawrence Batley Theatre, New Vic Theatre and Theatre Royal Winchester - will use the funding to improve their ventilation systems, which is emerging as an important consideration for providing Covid-safe environments.

Sneeze screens, hand sanitisers, digital thermometers and e-ticket scanners continue to be popular investments for theatres, as these simple safety measures are likely to be long-term requirements. Alnwick Playhouse, Barn Theatre, Swindon Dance, Gorleston Pavilion and Tower Theatre all receive funding for these costs. Chapter Arts Centre, Hyde Festival Theatre, Theatre Peckham, Phoenix Theatre, Blyth and Swansea Grand will carry out specific projects to make their buildings safe and viable.

Theatres Trust Director Jon Morgan comments, While not all theatres are able to open right now, Theatres Trust is pleased to be able to help more theatres to prepare for a time when they can welcome audiences back into their buildings, safe in the knowledge they are providing Covid-safe spaces for people to enjoy the live entertainment that has been so missed in 2020.

The Theatre Reopening Fund has been made possible thanks to the generous support of funders: Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation, Charles Michael Holloway Charitable Trust, Judy Craymer CBE, Soho Estates, The Basil Samuel Charitable Trust, The Foyle Foundation, The Mackintosh Foundation, The Pilgrim Trust, The Swire Charitable Trust, Theatre Royal, Haymarket and Theatre Super Auction.

Theatres Trust is currently raising additional money for this grant scheme through the #SaveOurTheatres campaign in partnership with Crowdfunder https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-theatres.

Theatre Reopening Fund will continue to accept applications for grants of up to £5,000 until at least the end of 2020, with the possibility that the scheme will be extended into 2021 subject to demand.

