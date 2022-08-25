Theatres Trust Announces New Programme To Help Theatres Across The UK Become More Resilient

Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres, has announced a vital new programme - Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities - that aims to help theatres in need across the UK. The programme, made possible thanks to a Â£249,900 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund as well as funding from the Pilgrim Trust and Swire Charitable Trust, aims to reduce the threat to At Risk theatres and strengthen the theatre sector's resilience following a difficult few years due to the pandemic.

Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players and the other partnerships, the three-year project will focus on supporting communities operating a theatre building, and communities considering taking over a theatre building. The programme will have three main strands that will help to boost the sector at this much-needed time.

A grants programme will fund strategic and organisational development work for three to six theatres a year, targeted at those theatres that need it the most. Details of this fund will be announced in December.

Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities will feature a new training and knowledge sharing programme, including a cohort training programme for groups working with Theatres at Risk. A series of free webinars open to all theatres will support knowledge sharing and developing expertise across the sector.

The project will also develop Theatres Trust's approach to supporting the sector through the procurement of a bank of specialist consultants to boost the Trust's existing advice-giving service.

Commenting on the new project, Theatres Trust Director Jon Morgan says, We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players and to continue our relationship with the Pilgrim Trust and Swire Charitable Trust. As the only organisation that works with all the UK's theatres, we understand the historic and cultural significance of theatre buildings and their importance to their local areas. Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities will enable us to help









theatres make stronger connections with their local communities and equip them with the skills to make a real and lasting impact.

Stuart McLeod, Director England, London and South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, says, We are pleased to support the Theatres Trust with this important resilience project alongside the other partners. Our theatres are integral to our communities, but they have had to deal with unprecedented challenges in recent years. We are committed to supporting the UK's heritage to adapt and strengthen its resilience to thrive, and this innovative project offers theatres the chance to do just that. The legacy of this programme will be felt for years to come, helping to protect many of our historic theatres for current and future generations.

Sue Bowers, Director, Pilgrim Trust says, The Pilgrim Trust is delighted to continue its relationship with the Theatres Trust and to support this important programme. Historic theatres at risk face a multitude of complex issues that need to be resolved if they are to have a sustainable future. The advice, expertise and encouragement that this programme will provide to the groups who are campaigning to save these theatres for the future is greatly needed.