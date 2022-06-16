Theatres Trust Announce Their 2022 Conference: THEATRES FIT FOR THE FUTURE

Theatres Trust, the national advisory public body for UK theatres, has announced details of its 2022 conference, Theatres Fit for the Future, to be held on Tuesday 11th October at Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith in London.

Theatres Fit for the Future will explore what the new post-Covid 'normal' looks like and what this means for the way theatres are designed, adapted and operated. Conference 22 will bring together a mix of inspiring speakers and case studies, alongside opportunities for discussion and sharing of best practice.

Sessions will feature theatres that are exploring new business models to ensure they not only survive but thrive in this new environment, looking at how they are generating new income streams and finding different ways to engage with their audiences and communities, and developing partnership approaches to increase resilience and impact.

Architects and practitioners will imagine what a truly inclusive theatre might look like, that takes account of everyone's access and cultural needs. Theatre operators will share their innovative practices to ensure their buildings are welcoming to all.

Conference 22 will also return to sustainability, the theme of Theatres Trust's 2021conference, which generated a lot of positive feedback. This will include the latest developments on the Theatre Green Book, including the recently released Home Survey Tool which helps theatre operators create a prioritised plan to reduce their building's carbon emissions. Theatres will also share their experience of investing in carbon reduction measures and the challenges, opportunities and energy saving benefits.

The Levelling Up agenda, greater devolution and the trend towards greater localism, with the concept of 15 minute neighbourhoods and the working from home revolution, all point towards an enhanced role for theatres as part of placemaking. A range of speakers will help to unpick these phenomena and explore how in both strategic and practical ways theatres contribute to and can benefit from these trends.

Jon Morgan, Theatres Trust Director, says, There is no doubt that theatres are not 'out of the woods' post-pandemic and we face many challenges. But there is a great will and a huge amount of creative energy in the sector to find solutions to make sure our theatres not only come back, but to come back better, which Conference 22: Theatres Fit for the Future will help theatres to explore.

Theatres Trust is keen to include as many voices in the conference as possible so its delegate rates are lower than at its last pre-pandemic conference and a bursary scheme, generously supported by Avison Young, Delfont Mackintosh Theatres and Trafalgar Theatres, will offer free places to smaller theatres, freelancers and students.

Theatres Trust Conference 22 is made possible thanks to the generosity of its sponsors and partners including Gold and Lanyard Sponsor Unusual Rigging, Silver Sponsors and partners ABTT, Community Leisure UK, Creu Cymru and ITC.

Nav Kang, Director, Bristow Consulting, says, We are delighted to continue supporting the Theatres Trust and all that they do for the sector. Bristow Consulting shares its core values, and we continue to play a leading role in supporting creative organisations within the sector during these challenging times. The 2022 conference presents another opportunity for us to show our commitment to the Theatres Trust and the sustainability agenda.

Other sponsors include Gold and Bursary Sponsor Trafalgar Theatres, Gold and Lanyard Sponsor Unusual, Gold Sponsors Charcoalblue, Plann and Theatreplan, Silver Sponsors EM Acoustics, Harlequin, Haworth Tompkins, LW Theatres, Point One Epos, Stage Electrics, Theatre Projects and Triple E, Bronze Sponsor 3LR and Bursary Sponsors Avison Young, Delfont Mackintosh Theatres and Trafalgar Theatres. Conference partners include ABTT, Community Leisure UK, Creu Cymru, Federation of Scottish Theatre, ITC, Society of London Theatre, Theatre and Dance NI and UK Theatre, and Media Partners Lighting and Sound International and The Stage.