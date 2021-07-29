Theatre503 Announces Re-launch Season and an End to Hire Fees For Visiting Companies

Theatre503 announces its re-launch, with 14 plays by new writers staged from September 2021 to May 2022, including the winner of the 2020 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award. The company also reveals major changes to its producing model including the elimination of hire fees to visiting companies, following the recent announcement of the 503Studio at Nine Elms and plans for a physically accessible Latchmere space.

Highlights include:

US playwright Pravin Wilkins' award-winning Moreno, directed by Nancy Medina;

Premieres of Milk & Gall (2018 Award finalist) by Mathilde Dratwa, Til Death Do Us Part by Safaa Benson-Effiom (2020 Award Finalist), and 4 further co-productions;

503Resets - short runs of 7 new plays produced by emerging freelance companies;

A new 503Panto, written by debut playwright Lucy Wilson, commissioned as a result of an open call out;

Theatre503 to replace all hire fees in favour of a 50-50 box office split.

Artistic Director Lisa Spirling and Executive Director Andrew Shepherd:

"One of the biggest barriers to making work on our stage has been a prohibitive hire fee model. By replacing this with a 50-50 box office split, we are reducing the financial impact on incoming companies by 25%. The unique support Theatre503 gives to every company with which we collaborate can be taken even further as we continue to deliver our vital mission of bringing a diverse and talented range of new voices to new and returning audiences. There is still a long way to go to achieve equality of access to a career in the arts, but the 503Studio at Nine Elms, a physically accessible Latchmere space, and this more immediate change are a good start if we are genuinely to build our industry back better.

A writer doesn't work in isolation, and an often overlooked role is that of our early career independent producers, who hold a lot of the burden of a show. We're particularly delighted that two recent graduates of our trainee producer scheme are making their professional debuts in Spring 2022, Darcy Dobson and Bethany Cooper, alongside our Producer Ceri Lothian (herself a former trainee), rising producing star Ameena Hamid and the always impressive Defibrillator. We can't wait to share these incredible talents with you soon."

