Theatre Tokens Can Now Be Redeemed Online At The Lowry

Having launched online redemption for West End theatres via OfficialLondonTheatre.com in 2019, paper, Gift Card and eGift Theatre Tokens can now be redeemed online for shows at The Lowry in Salford and selected shows through Quaytickets.



Since being established in 1984, Theatre Tokens has helped introduce new audiences to the magic of live theatre, with over 355,000 theatre tickets purchased using Theatre Tokens each year through the scheme. They have no expiry date and are issued by the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), a not-for-profit organisation which invests back into the theatre industry.



In excess of £1m of online redemptions were made through OfficialLondonTheatre.com in the nine months from April 2019 to December 2019.



Nathan Naylor, Head of Theatre Tokens, said: "We are delighted that The Lowry and Quaytickets, through their partnership with SeatGeek, are now able to accept Theatre Tokens for online bookings.



Theatre Tokens remains the UK's only nationwide audience development initiative and these partnerships underline our commitment to attracting new audiences to theatres across the UK.



With box offices the length of the country currently closed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the work of Theatre Tokens is more vital than ever. Online redemption allows audiences an easy and safe way to redeem Theatre Tokens for future productions, whilst staff are busy undertaking the mammoth task of refunding patrons for cancelled performances to date. We hope that The Lowry will just be the first of many theatres to help us offer this online option to audiences."



SeatGeek's managing director for EMEA Entertainment, Charlie Sefi, said: "At SeatGeek, we believe that as a ticketing platform we should always be innovating to help our clients sell more tickets. Our SRO platform is endlessly customisable and we're always looking for new functions that can cut out labour-intensive manual jobs for our clients. We hope that this new, industry first, integration allowing online redemption of Theatre Tokens will not only make life easier for box office staff, but also encourage higher sales of show tickets, by embracing consumers' drive towards online purchasing and giving them a seamless user experience."



Keith Kelly, Head of Ticketing at The Lowry and Quaytickets: "We're delighted that customers are now able to use their Theatre Tokens to access our full range of events at The Lowry and across many of our Quaytickets partner venues. The integration provided by SeatGeek provides a seamless online customer experience for redemption and payment with Theatre Tokens."



