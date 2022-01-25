Theatre Peckham Appoints Dr. Anni Domingo as New Chair

Theatre Peckham, an award-winning cultural venue for artistic excellence and social change announces the appointment of its new chair Dr. Anni Domingo.

Domingo, who is an actor, director, author and Shakespeare scholar brings a wealth of experience spanning the worlds of Performance Arts, Academia and Literature. She will further strengthen Theatre Peckham's reputation as one of London's leading community-led theatres and Learning Academy's and will work closely with the organisation's CEO/Artistic Director Suzann McLean and trustees; Allyson Devenish, Aurea Garrido, Christopher Haydon, David Richards, Endy McKay, Natasha Brown, Rebecca Preston and Simon Manyonda. Patrons for the Arts Council funded organisation include John Boyega, a Theatre Peckham alumni, Jenny Agutter OBE and former Talawa Artistic Director Paulette Randall MBE.

Domingo comments: "Theatre Peckham brings together new ideas, new stories and new partnerships. There is a genuine feeling of family in this truly multi-cultural venue that is doing so much to open up conversations, nurture young people through its Academy and embrace its community. Theatre Peckham is a home, a place where people feel like they can belong. I am thrilled to be part of its continued growth alongside the artistic vision and leadership of Suzann McLean."

Domingo's appointment is significant as she represents one of only a handful of women and even fewer from the global majority to be in a top leadership position in the Performing Arts industry. According to a 2020 survey by The Stage there were just 8% of theatre leaders from global majority backgrounds with an overwhelming 92% of the country's top jobs filled by white leaders.

Domingo, who also holds a diversity of positions on boards and panels across various sectors adds: "You can't make a difference unless you have a seat at the table. I'm here to encourage and to say that you can punch your way through. I want people to stand on my shoulders and to surpass what I have achieved. I rejoice in being able to do that because that means we are progressing."

Domingo is succeeding Sioban Whitney-Low, who is stepping down following six years in the role during which she oversaw the renovation of the theatre building and the hiring of the current CEO/Artistic Director.

Suzann McLean, CEO/Artistic Director of Theatre Peckham says: "My arms are wide open welcoming Dr. Anni Domingo into the Theatre Peckham family. She is an inspirational powerhouse, bringing a wealth of experience and valuable insight. The dedicated stewardship of Sioban Whitney-Low increased the credibility and visibility of Theatre Peckham's work for, with and by young people. I cannot thank her enough for championing the vision and driving Theatre Peckham to become the forward-thinking inclusive cultural hub that will be a joy for Anni to hold."

Theatre Peckham's signature productions and festivals include the OFFIE award-winning play Extremism by Anders Lustgarten directed by Suzann McLean, Young Gifted and Black, an annual season championing Black theatre makers and artists, as well as ...cake by babirye bukilwa, directed by malakaï sargeant and The Wonderful, by Geoff Aymer directed by Suzann McLean, both of which are finalists for the 2021 OFFIES awards.

Siobán Whitney-Low said, "I am continually inspired and uplifted by the young people at the core of Theatre Peckham. Their courage, creativity and innovation open my eyes and heart. I have learnt so much as the company has evolved and am hugely grateful for being a part of it. Today Theatre Peckham is a vibrant and representative creative hub and, under Suzann's participative leadership, everyone's voice is heard and equally respected. I couldn't wish for a better person than Anni to succeed me as Chair. She brings her passion and experience, and I can't wait to see where this brilliant collaboration will go next."