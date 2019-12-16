Theatr Clwyd's JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Pantomime Will Be Screened Live To Hospitals And Care Homes Across North Wales

Theatr Clwyd's Jack and the Beanstalk the Rock 'n' Roll Pantomime is to be screened live to six hospitals and care homes across North Wales.

Oh yes they can! People in hospital and care homes in North Wales over the Christmas period will be able to watch Theatr Clwyd's Jack and the Beanstalk the Rock 'n' Roll Pantomime live from their beds.

The production will be live screened for free for 500 patients across six hospitals in North Wales on Tue 17 December at 2pm. Hospitals where participants can watch Jack and the Beanstalk live are - Wepre House, Llys Jasmin, The Neuro Therapy Centre Saltney, Ruthin Hospital, Denbigh Hospital and in Glan Clwyd Hospital's EQ Seminar Room, Surgical Assessment Room and A&E. DVDs of the performance will also be given to Hydref Residential Home, Haf Nursing Home, Gwanwyn Care Home, Stansty House, Holywell Hospital and Deeside Hospital.

The live screenings are organised by Hester Evans of Theatr Clwyd's Creative Engagement Team. Today Hester said "It is wonderful to be part of this initiative and be able to transport the magic of pantomime to adults and children too unwell to visit Theatr Clwyd during the festive period. The live screening is especially filmed so patients can see close-up shots of the actors as well as the whole stage, and the actors will be able to do 'shout outs' to those watching from their hospital beds. We can't wait to help make special memories for those who might otherwise be missing out".

The pantomime live screening forms part of Theatr Clwyd's award-winning programme of arts, health and wellbeing projects which make a seismic difference to vulnerable people in the community. Work in 2019 in partnership with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has included Arts From The Armchair, for people with memory loss and Singing For Lung Health improving the wellbeing, health and breathing of those living with lung conditions. In June, Theatr Clwyd launched the Atgof Memory Arts Café for those living with dementia, their families and friends.

Jack and the Beanstalk the Rock 'n' Roll Panto is at Theatr Clwyd until Sat 18 January. Tickets are available from the Theatre Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com





