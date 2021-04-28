Theatr Clwyd Will Reopen With Four World Première Productions In 2021

Artistic Director Tamara Harvey and Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford today announce the reopening of Theatr Clwyd, and the programming of four world première productions as part of Theatr Clwyd's 2021 season.

The season opens with Alan Harris' For The Grace of You Go I with James Grieve directing Remy Beasley, Darren Jeffries, Rhodri Meilir; then continues with Curtain Up, a three-week season of fifteen new plays from Welsh playwrights - Meredydd Barker, Matthew Bulgo, Katherine Chandler, Amy Bethan Evans, Ciaran Fitzgerald, Rebecca Jade Hammond, Tracy Harris, Ming Ho, Mari Izzard, Jennifer Lunn, Samantha O'Rourke, Lisa Parry, Kristian Phillips, Mali Ann Rees and Alun Saunders; Tamara Harvey then directs Isla by Tim Price - in a co-production with the Royal Court Theatre; and completing the season is Missing Julie by Kaite O'Reilly freely adapted from Strindberg's Miss Julie. Named by The Stage as the 2020 Regional Theatre of the Year, Theatr Clwyd is continuing its work of supporting local and emerging artists with an open call for creatives for Missing Julie in partnership with #OpenHire.

Also as part of the new season the Outdoor Stage will return this summer from 10 June to 11 September with a festival of music, comedy, theatre, dance and family shows, with the full programme to be announced shortly.

Tamara Harvey said today, "If the last year has taught us anything, it's taught us that we don't know what the future holds. What we do know now, is that whatever happens, we will make theatre at Theatr Clwyd this year. Working with some of the most exciting writers, creatives and actors from across Wales and the wider UK, we are bringing these amazing stories, new and old, to life on our stages. Theatres in Wales are finally, for the first time in 14 months, able to open. So right now, we know we can share this brilliant season with our audiences here in our building. If there's a moment when that becomes impossible, we'll find new and different ways of sharing these stories across the miles. But whatever happens, we will make theatre. Because now more than ever, our audiences and our artists need us to bring everyone together to laugh and cry, and celebrate our shared humanity. It's time."

All productions will be staged in line with current Welsh government guidelines, with contingencies in place for livestreamed performances and outdoor performance spaces.

For The Grace of You Go I and Curtain Up are on sale from 4 May 2021, with Isla and Missing Julie on sale mid-June.