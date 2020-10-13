Theatr Clwyd Launch The Helping Hand Appeal To Fund Micro-bursaries For Freelancers

The initiative has already created and awarded 50 micro-bursaries for creative industry freelancers across Wales and the UK.

Theatr Clwyd launch the Helping Hand Appeal, a fundraising campaign to further support the organisation's Micro-Bursaries for Freelancers initiative. The initiative has already created and awarded 50 micro-bursaries for creative industry freelancers across Wales and the UK who need extra support during this time, and the fundraising campaign hopes to create 50 more.

The micro-bursaries offer space and paid time by paying £560, the equivalent of one week of Theatr Clwyd's acting company wage, for dedicated freelancer professional development, as well as offering free space in its building and one-to-one time with its experienced team of theatre professionals - from technical and producing to marketing, finance and press.

Tamara Harvey, Artistic Director of Theatr Clwyd, today said, "When we launched our Micro-Bursaries initiative in August, we were inundated with applications and heartbroken at the huge number of talented people considering leaving the profession because they didn't have hope for the future. By launching this campaign, we hope to be able to support many more freelancers throughout this period, as we know how vital and invaluable they are to not only us at Theatr Clwyd, but to the industry as a whole."

A recipient of a micro-bursary in September said, "It arrived just in time for our family - the money will help take the pressure off, give us a moment to breathe, re-think, and re-adjust and, hopefully, take those first steps towards making theatre again."

Throughout closure Theatr Clwyd has continued to support the local community in many different ways - encouraging creativity in young and old and those most isolated through the online Together programme, hosting blood donation sessions for the Welsh Blood Service, distributing food and creative packages to vulnerable families, leading digital dance workshops for those with Parkinson's, running a Creative Hub for at-risk young people, and more.

For further information, and to donate, please visit https://www.theatrclwyd.com/give/helpinghand

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You