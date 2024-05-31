The Watermill Theatre and Savills Renew Their Sponsorship Agreement of E-tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Watermill Theatre has announced that Savills in Newbury is renewing its sponsorship of The Watermill Theatre’s e-tickets for the third year.

E-tickets are part of a wider effort by The Watermill to improve its environmental footprint which includes recycling sets by loaning/giving them to other theatre companies or reusing set elements in its own productions; investing in more efficient lighting across the site and a recent project to restore a section of the riverbank which had been eroded away. With audiences increasing their awareness and understanding of the importance of sustainability, 70% of tickets are already provided digitally.

Claire Murray, Joint Chief Executive said, “We’re delighted that Savills has continued its sponsorship of our e-tickets. It’s brilliant to be able to raise awareness of the ways that we can all reduce our environmental impact – e-ticketing is such an easy option for customers and makes a real difference. The Savills team has also been incredible in supporting us to make improvements to the site and buildings – this year helping to redecorate our rehearsal room which was in need of a spruce up!”

Deborah Giacobbi, Head of Residential at Savills Newbury, said, “We are very pleased to support the fantastic Watermill Theatre, which is an iconic landmark in Berkshire with a long-standing history in the community. As a business, Savills is committed to achieving net zero carbon in its operation by 2030 and we are keen to support the theatre’s own environmental ambitions by sponsoring this sustainable initiative.”

The Watermill offers multiple opportunities for corporate sponsorship which provide unique ways for businesses to engage staff, client entertainment opportunities, and which puts brands firmly in the spotlight. For more details, please contact Steph Dewar, Development Director on 01635 570928 or email development@watermill.org.uk.

Comments