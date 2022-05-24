The Unicorn Announces 2022-23 Season

The Unicorn announces a new season running September 2022 To February 2023.

Artistic Director Justin Audibert said 'I'm thrilled to announce our 2022 - 23 autumn and spring season and to be able to share these extraordinary, creative and imaginative theatre experiences with children. As part of our new Engagement Programme we're committed to putting children's voices at the heart of what we do. We're working with schools from across our local boroughs, and young people in the community to develop our work, and their input and influence can be seen across our season.

'This season sees the return of two of the Unicorn's hits, Anansi the Spider and Baby Show, and three new productions. We're kicking off with a new digital production of three reimagined Greek classics which I'm committed to making available for free to schools and families across the country. This Christmas, there's a fantastic new production of the classic story of Pinocchio while for younger audience members we'll be bringing a little taste of the Caribbean to the Unicorn with Christmas in the Sunshine.'

Greek Myths Unplugged

Released for free from 5 September 2022. Schools can register for access from 20 June.

As part of Unicorn Online - our ongoing commitment to digital productions - the Unicorn's Associate Director Rachel Bagshaw will direct Greek Myths Unplugged which explores the resonances of Greek Myths to today's world through a series of three stories reimagined by some of our most exciting writers and spoken word artists.

We are presenting three of the most loved and enduring myths:

Narcissus adapted by E.V. Crowe

King Midas & His Golden Touch adapted by Vanessa Kisuule

Theseus & the Minotaur adapted by Alexandra Wood

Experience these classic myths anew through the Unicorn's free digital productions for primary schools and families this autumn.

As part of each film the character of the Chorus, written and performed by Deanna Rodger, will introduce the myth to support children to explore the themes and ideas of the stories.

Full casting and further information will be announced shortly.

For ages 7 - 12

Developed with the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies' Digital Accelerator for Arts and Culture.

A Unicorn production in association with Theatr Iolo

BABY SHOW

Created by Sarah Argent & Kevin Lewis

Directed by Sarah Argent

Tuesday 4 to Sunday 30 October 2022

It's baby's first adventure!

Sarah Argent and Kevin Lewis return to the Unicorn with Baby Show, a perfectly simple imaginative show which tickles all the senses of the very young. It will be performed for a limited run for audiences aged six to eighteen months. Having played to over 5,000 babies at the Unicorn since 2016, this expertly created show knows its young audience and is a perfect first theatre experience.

In the tranquil setting of a garden, enter a mesmerising sensory world, alive with the familiar and the extraordinary. Using gentle sounds, sensations and visual surprises, Baby Show is a joyful gurgling delight, which will captivate, intrigue and keep curious minds rapt. At the end of the show there is a chance to play in the space.

The running time is 40 minutes which includes 15 mins playtime.

Pinocchio

Adapted by Eve Leigh

Sunday 6 November to Saturday 31 December 2022

PRESS NIGHT: THURSDAY 17 NOVEMBER AT 7PM

Once upon a time there was a lonely carpenter, a curious cat, and a little wooden puppet who one day came to life...



This Christmas the Unicorn presents Eve Leigh's spectacular new version of the much-loved classic tale in which Pinocchio discovers why it's best to always tell the truth. With a touch of magic from the blue fairy, enter a world of gingerbread villages and snow-capped mountains in this adventure of friendship and family.



A family show for everyone 7+



Pinocchio is generously supported by Charles Holloway.

Christmas in the Sunshine

By Yasmin Joseph

Thursday 17 November to Saturday 31 Dec 2022

PRESS PERFORMANCE: FRIDAY 25 NOVEMBER AT 2PM



This Christmas Elias is going to visit his family in the Caribbean for the first time. He gets to go to the beach, play in the sunshine, and there'll be a big party. It's going to be the best.

But he has one worry - will it still feel like Christmas? After all, in London it's usually really cold, he gets to decorate the Christmas tree and drink lots of hot chocolate. He's definitely never left a mango out for Santa before.



For ages 3 - 6

Running time: Approx. 50 mins

Anansi the Spider

Created and directed by Justin Audibert



Friday 20 January to Sunday 26 February 2023

PRESS PERFORMANCE: WEDNESDAY 25 JANUARY AT 2.45PM

People say that in a time long, long ago, animals walked on two feet and spoke with words, like we do. And back then it was known by everyone that the cleverest of all the animals in the kingdom was a spider - the infamous Anansi - the original trickster and the master spinner of yarns.



But sometimes Anansi could be a little too clever for his own good...



These classic West African and Caribbean tales about the spider hoaxster are brought vividly to life as our hit production returns.