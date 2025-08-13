The UK's Best Brass Bands Prepare to Do Battle at The Brass Band Finals This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The culmination of the brass band season is fast approaching as the UK's top ensembles prepare to compete in two prestigious finals this September and October. Bands from across the country will go head-to-head in a thrilling contest for divisional titles, promotion and the coveted Challenge Trophy – awarded to the band crowned National Champion Band of Great Britain.

Often described as the brass banding equivalent of the Football League, the competition began earlier this year with regional qualifiers involving around 500 bands across eight UK regions: London & the Southern Counties, Midlands, North of England, North West, Scotland, Wales, West of England, and Yorkshire. Each region is divided into five competitive sections — the Championship Section and Sections 1 to 4. From these regional "heats," 94 bands have earned a place in one of two national finals; the Sections 1–4 Finals which will take place in Cheltenham this September, where bands will vie for divisional titles and promotion within the structure and the Championship Section Final at the Royal Albert Hall, where the top 19 Championship bands will compete for the prestigious National Challenge Trophy and the title of National Champion Band of Great Britain 2025.

At October's prestigious Royal Albert Hall final, each band will perform this year's chosen work Edward Gregson's Symphony in two movements. The winner will be decided by three adjudicators who are sealed in a box in the auditorium where they can hear the music but can't see the bands on stage. The competition is judged this way to preserve its integrity and to put less pressure on the adjudicators. There is also a prize for the Most Outstanding Player.

Edward Gregson said "I'm honoured that the National Brass Band Championships have selected my Symphony in two movements as the set work for this year's prestigious competition at the Royal Albert Hall. Although I've previously received commissions for this event, this time the panel chose a piece I originally composed in 2012 for two of the UK's National Youth Bands—music that carries youthful energy, rhythmic vitality, and lyrical expressiveness. It's a bold and contemporary choice, drawing on symphonic traditions from Beethoven to Stravinsky and Prokofiev, while also nodding to the English pastoral style of Vaughan Williams. Unlike more programmatic works previously featured, this score demands precision, detail, and stylistic versatility from both conductors and players—combining symphonic brass with the warmth of traditional brass band sound. Having 19 of the UK's finest bands prepare this piece is a great privilege, and I look forward to hearing the results on the day''

The National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain is one of the highlights of the UK's banding calendar. Beginning in 1900, the event in its current format started in 1945 at the Royal Albert Hall, making this year the eightieth anniversary of the competition being held at the venue. The event blends fierce competition with camaraderie as many long-lasting friendships and relationships have been formed over the years and many musicians have gone on to perform at the highest levels in the wider musical world. The most successful band in the competition's history is West Yorkshire's the Black Dyke Band with 24 titles, and this year's defending champions is the Flowers Band from the West of England.

The Results Ceremony will be preceded by a Gala Concert where the current National Youth Brass Band champions Northamptonshire's Youth Brass 2000 will be the featured artist. They will be joined by an array of former members who have gone on to perform at the very top level including Jordan Ashman (BBC Young Musician of the Year 2022), Siobhan Edwards (Principal Tenor Horn, Black Dyke Band) and Mathew Gee (Principal Trombone, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) as well as current players from top British bands including Cory, Black Dyke - who were featured in the Sky Arts documentary Battle of the Bands in 2019 — and Grimethorpe Colliery, made famous by the film Brassed Off and students from the UK's top conservatoires, including Royal Academy of Music (RAM), Royal College of Music (RCM), Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (RBC), and Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM). The Gala Concert has in the past featured incredible musicians such as international euphoniumist David Childs Official, LSO Brass (London Symphony Orchestra), The Bands of HM Royal Marines, The Royal Air Force Squadronaires (RAF Music) Black Dyke Band, Cory Band, Mnozil Brass, Mike Lovatt accompanied by the Whitburn Band and many more. There is a 25% discount on student tickets and a special offer on gala concert only tickets.

Philip Morris, Managing Director, Kapitol Promotions said ‘' We are thrilled to return once again to London's iconic Royal Albert Hall for our flagship event - a true celebration of brass banding at its finest. This year is of special significance as we mark the 80th anniversary of the first National Final held at the RAH in its current format. Audiences can look forward to outstanding performances of Edward Gregson's Symphony in two movements - the composer's own favourite work for brass band. Adding to the occasion, the Gala Concert will feature the current National Youth Champions of Great Britain, Youth Brass 2000, together with a host of exciting alumni as their special guests''

Kapitol Promotions Ltd is a live music events company based in Penarth (South Wales) and is the current owner and promoter of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain. Kapitol Festivals is the other arm of the company and upcoming events include The Armed Man at Brangwyn Hall on 19 Oct 2025 with Sir Karl Jenkins, and RWCMD Festive Brass on 12 Dec 2025 featuring the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama's Brass Band at the Wales Millennium Centre.