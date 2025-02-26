The UK Pantomime Association Partners With Trafalgar Entertainment and ATG Entertainment

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UK Pantomime Association just announced new sponsorship partnership with Trafalgar Entertainment and ATG Entertainment. This collaboration will further enhance the UK Pantomime Association’s role as a leading charity supporting the art and tradition of pantomime, which also includes The Pantomime Awards, the prestigious ceremony which takes place annually.

As part of this partnership, Trafalgar Entertainment and ATGE will take turns hosting The Pantomime Awards and provide vital financial support to ensure the continued success and growth of the event. The Pantomime Awards 2025 will take place on Sunday 13th April at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, marking the first year of this collaborative initiative.

The UK Pantomime Association works year-round to champion the creative and cultural significance of pantomime and aims to recognise outstanding talent and excellence within the industry through events, lectures, talks and The Pantomime Awards. This sponsorship from two of the UK’s most influential theatre organisations further strengthens its mission to promote and celebrate the very best in pantomime.

