The Sixtieth Edition Of Wildlife Photographer Of The Year Set For June

The world-renowned exhibition, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, now in its sixtieth year and on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, comes to The Base, Greenham on Friday 6 June, running until Sunday 20 July. The sixtieth edition of Wildlife Photographer of the Year features exceptional images that capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world. Using photography's unique emotive power to engage and inspire audiences, the images shine a light on stories and species around the world and encourage a future of advocating for the planet.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that has showcased some of the best nature photography from around the world for the last 60 years. Having first launched in 1965, today the competition receives entries from countries and territories all over the world, highlighting its enduring appeal. This year's award-winning images will embark on an international tour that will allow them to be seen by well over a million people.

This year's competition attracted an astounding 59,228 entries from photographers of all ages and experience levels from 117 countries and territories. During an intense week at the Natural History Museum in London, entries were judged anonymously on their creativity, originality, and technical excellence by an international panel of industry experts.

Chair of the judging panel, Kathy Moran says, ‘In this selection you see species diversity, a range of behaviour and conservation issues. These images represent the evolution of the competition through the years, from pure natural history to photography that fully embraces representation of the natural world - the beauty and the challenges. It is a powerful selection with which to kickstart a milestone anniversary.'

Dr Doug Gurr, Director of the Museum says, ‘As we celebrate sixty years of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, we also celebrate the generations of visitors who have been inspired by the beauty and majesty of its images, and the millions of connections made with nature.'

The Base, Greenham are also running their annual My Wild Life Photography Competition in conjunction with the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition. This allows budding photographers of all ages and expertise to showcase their photography skills while capturing the natural world around us. Entries for this are now open, with two age categories (Under-18s and Over-18s) that finalists will be chosen from by a panel of expert judges. The selected finalist entries from each category will be put to the general public in an online vote for the title of My Wild Life Winners. You can find out more or enter the Base's My Wild Life Photography competition by visiting thebasegreenham.co.uk/my-wild-life-2025. Entries close at 8pm on Monday 21 April.

The Base, Greenham will also have several exhibition themed workshops on offer inspired by the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 60 exhibition. These include Clay Animal Workshop workshops, a Wildlife Photography Experience with wildlife photographer Simon Booker, an evening Talk with the Natural History Museum's curator of Crustacea and Panel Judge Miranda Lowe CBE and much more. These workshops will go on sale to members on Thursday 6 March at 10am and general sale on Thursday 13 March at 10am. Please see The Base's website for more information.

The Corn Exchange Newbury will also be running their Sustainability Fair, for the second year in a row, in partnership with The Base, Greenham's Wildlife Photographer of the Year 60 exhibition this year. Taking place on Saturday 7 June, this event aims to bring together eco-friendly individuals, makers, businesses and charities that are leading the way within our communities, to minimise the impact we have on our environment.

