The Royal Ballet Unveils Details For International Draft Works 2025

Performances will take place Wednesday 9 to Thursday 10 April 2025.
International Draft Works, The Royal Ballet's flagship programme celebrating fledgling choreographic talent, will return to the Royal Opera House this April. This programme gives emergent choreographers a chance to showcase their work in development in the intimacy of the Linbury Theatre. This display of new works forms part of the Company's commitment to honing new and diverse choreographic talent.
This year's programme includes two new works by Royal Ballet dancers; Principal Marcelino Sambé and Royal Ballet Soloist Ashley Dean.
The Royal Ballet will be accompanied by an array of choreographic talent as well as two new companies taking part in International Draft Works for the first time including; Stuttgart Ballet with a creation by Emanuele Babici and Northern Ballet presents a work for George Liang. The Royal Ballet also welcomes returning companies; Birmingham Royal Ballet with a new work by Kit Holder, Joburg Ballet presents a creation by Tumelo Lekana, Norwegian National Ballet with choreography by Cina Espejord and Lars de Vos choreographs for Dutch National Ballet.
The Royal Ballet
Choreography Marcelino Sambé
Choreography Ashley Dean
Northern Ballet
Choreography George Liang
Birmingham Royal Ballet
Choreography Kit Holder
Stuttgart Ballet
Choreography Emanuele Babici
Joburg Ballet
Choreography Tumelo Lekana
Norwegian National Ballet
Choreography Cina Espejord
Dutch National Ballet
Choreography Lars de Vors
