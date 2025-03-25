The Royal Ballet Unveils Details For International Draft Works 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​International Draft Works, The Royal Ballet's flagship programme celebrating fledgling choreographic talent, will return to the Royal Opera House this April. This programme gives emergent choreographers a chance to showcase their work in development in the intimacy of the Linbury Theatre. This display of new works forms part of the Company's commitment to honing new and diverse choreographic talent.

This year's programme includes two new works by Royal Ballet dancers; Principal Marcelino Sambé and Royal Ballet Soloist Ashley Dean.

The Royal Ballet will be accompanied by an array of choreographic talent as well as two new companies taking part in International Draft Works for the first time including; Stuttgart Ballet with a creation by Emanuele Babici and Northern Ballet presents a work for George Liang. The Royal Ballet also welcomes returning companies; Birmingham Royal Ballet with a new work by Kit Holder, Joburg Ballet presents a creation by Tumelo Lekana, Norwegian National Ballet with choreography by Cina Espejord and Lars de Vos choreographs for Dutch National Ballet.

The following Companies will be taking part in International Draft Works 2025:

The Royal Ballet

Choreography Marcelino Sambé

Choreography Ashley Dean

Northern Ballet

Choreography George Liang

Birmingham Royal Ballet

Choreography Kit Holder

Stuttgart Ballet

Choreography Emanuele Babici

Joburg Ballet

Choreography Tumelo Lekana

Norwegian National Ballet

Choreography Cina Espejord

Dutch National Ballet

Choreography Lars de Vors

Comments