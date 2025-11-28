The Proclaimers To Return To Parr Hall With 13th Album ON THE HORIZON

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Proclaimers will be returning to Parr Hall next summer as they gear up for the release their 13th studio album.

Twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid are getting back on the road following the success of their 14-month, Dentures Out, world tour, which concluded in August 2023.

Known for their unique blend of pop, folk, punk and new wave, the duo promise all their classic hits including I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles), Sunshine on Leith and Letter from America, as well as the chance for fans to hear tracks from their forthcoming record for the first time. The tour will call into Warrington on Friday, 19 June.

Known for their ‘big hearted, uncynical, passionate' songs, Craig and Charlie emerged from the Scottish music scene more than 40 years ago – first as an acoustic duo, then as a full, rock-orientated band.

They gained recognition early on with the single, Letter From America – from their debut album – reaching the top three in the UK charts in 1987.

But it was The Proclaimers' staggering anthem, I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles), a year later, which connected them with millions of music lovers – slowly but surely becoming an enduring hit all over the world.

Since then, their universal appeal across generations has seen them enjoy huge success with gold and platinum singles and albums in UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Craig and Charlie also earned a whole new group of fans in 2007 when Scottish playwright Stephen Greenhorn was inspired by their 1988 album, Sunshine on Leith – transforming it into a musical of the same name.

It was later adapted by British director Dexter Fletcher, going on to become the UK's fifth highest grossing independent film of 2013.

Earlier this year after Coldplay had performed Sunshine on Leith on BBC's The Piano Room, Chris Martin said: “There is a whole other world of music behind that song that I've just been discovering, and they're a wonderful, wonderful band.”

On BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs programme – where special guests select the music they would take away with them if they were to be cast away to a desert island – actor David Tennant chose Over and Done With by The Proclaimers as his first track.

He added: "I could have chosen any and every track from this band, probably my favourite band of all time. They write the most spectacular songs, big hearted, uncynical, passionate songs."