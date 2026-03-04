Cast and Creative Team Set For PLEASE PLEASE ME at the Kiln Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kiln Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of Please Please Me, written by Tom Wright and directed by Kiln Artistic Director Amit Sharma. The run at Kiln Theatre has been extended by popular demand, now running 16 April – 29 May (Press Night: Thursday 23 April, 7pm).

Sharma directs Calam Lynch (Brian), Noah Ritter (John), William Robinson (Peter/Mike), Arthur Wilson (Geoffrey/Harry), and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Cynthia/Cilla) in Tom Wright's new play telling the electrifying story of the hidden struggles of Brian Epstein – the unsung, gay legend and ‘Fifth Beatle'.

The full creative team includes Tom Wright (Writer), Amit Sharma (Director), Tom Piper (Set and Co-Costume Designer), Deborah Andrews (Co-Costume Designer), Rory Beaton (Lighting Designer), David Shrubsole (Composer and Sound Designer), Jess Williams (Movement Director), Amy Ball CDG (Casting Director), Chris Simpson (Associate Sound Designer and Production Sound Engineer), Hetty Hodgson (Assistant Director), Pam Nichol (Production Manager), and Sharon Pearson (Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Supervisor).

Amit Sharma, Artistic Director/CEO of Kiln Theatre, said today, “Brian was a captivating person, and I'm incredibly excited to be working with this company of actors on Tom's beautiful play. I hope audiences will be blown away by their brilliance. I'm equally delighted to be collaborating with our wonderful creative and production team. I'm so excited to get started!”

Tom Wright, Writer, said today, “I couldn't be more thrilled to bring this extraordinary cast together for Please Please Me. Each of them walked into the audition room and gave me that unmistakable tingle - surprising me and revealing new depths in their characters. I'm delighted audiences are eager to meet Brian and hear his story and can't wait to share our production with them.”

When Brian Epstein steps into the Cavern Club, he finds more than just a band – he finds his life's calling. Captivated by the charismatic frontman, John Lennon, Brian sets out to make the Fab Four the most famous group on earth. But beyond the spotlight, he wrestles with secrets, longing, and love.

Please Please Me is the electrifying story of the hidden struggles of Brian Epstein – the unsung, gay legend and ‘Fifth Beatle'.