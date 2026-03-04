STICK MAN Will Return to London and Debut in Sheffield

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Based on the well-loved book by renowned author Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, perennial festive favourite Stick Man will simultaneously play in two UK cities this winter season.

Stick Man is returning for its 15th annual festive season in London, and its third at Bloomsbury Theatre, from Thursday 3 December 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027, with a press performance on 5 December 1pm.

Sheffield's Montgomery Theatre will be the Northern home for the show this winter, running from Saturday 5 December 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027, with a press performance on 9 December at 1.15pm.

Tickets for London go on sale today and can be booked here, Sheffield will go on sale here to members on 7 March and general sale 14 March.

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree in time for Christmas?

This much-loved adaptation from Freckle Productions, the team behind Zog, Zog and the Flying Doctors and The Baddies, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves, receiving rave reviews year after year.

Executive producer Jennifer Sutherland said, “We are absolutely delighted to be celebrating Stick Man's 15th festive season in London. What began as a joyful stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much-loved story has grown into a treasured Christmas tradition for thousands of families.

“To mark this milestone by also bringing the show to Sheffield for its first festive season there makes it even more special. It's incredibly important to us that families across the UK can share in high-quality live theatre together, and we can't wait to welcome audiences in both cities to celebrate with us this winter.”

Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world's best loved children's books including The Gruffalo and Zog. Julia is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which have sold over 75 million copies and have been published in over 100 languages.

Stick Man is a consistent bestseller and has been translated into 23 languages. In 2015, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film of Stick Man with an all-star cast including Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders and Hugh Bonneville. The film continues to be the most-viewed Christmas Day TV programme in the UK. The book celebrates its 19th anniversary this year.

Stick Man is directed by Mark Kane with original direction by Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre), design by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre, National Theatre), lighting by Elanor Higgins (Private Peaceful, UK Tour), music by Benji Bower (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre) and musical direction by Brian Hargreaves.

Casting for both venues will be announced later this year.