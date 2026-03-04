HE SAID/SHE SAID Double-Bill of One-Act Plays Comes to The White Bear Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two one-act plays presented as a double-bill, each centring on an act of knife violence, He Said/She Said revives Dom Riley's Misconduct and Madeline Gould's Ladykiller, looking at how violence happens and what responsibility is taken by its perpetrator. Pursuing themes of football hooliganism and coming of age male friendships, Misconduct follows Richie, a young man feeling left behind as his Best Friend's life moves forward. Amidst destabilising change, Richie grapples with self-deception as he navigates the fall-out of an act of violence. Ladykiller, a dark tale of misdirection, takes us on a frenzied ride through the complicated psyche of a chambermaid who kills a hotel guest. In the aftermath of the violence, she sets out to justify her own actions, maintaining a calculated, intellectual detachment from what she has done.

Linked together by knife crime, the two monologues delve into the psychological landscape of their characters as they self-justify, and question what leads anyone to commit violence and the disassociation from guilt and acceptance of responsibility.

Director Claire Evans said, “Having recently worked on a revival of a 2019 Fringe First Winner, Bobby and Amy, I have been inspired to revisit other short-form plays that burned brightly and then afterwards smouldered, unwatched and unread. The power and themes of these two plays have stayed with me for over a decade and I felt both deserved a fresh look. Hopefully other producers and directors might feel inspired to give recent contemporary writing a new lease of life.”

Claire Evans is a producer and director. Some of her recent directing work includes Absent Friends (2023), Codpieces, (2023) Handbagged (2023), Taking Steps (2024) and Bobby and Amy (2025) all at OSO Arts Centre in Barnes. In 2023 she also directed a concert version of A Change in the Heir at Jermyn Street Theatre and Air Swimming at the Union Theatre in London. She recently presented a Film Festival recognising the screenplay work of Sherriff at Vera Fletcher Hall in Thames Ditton. Further directing work includes the anniversary revival of Home at Seven (2025) which played at Tabard Theatre and toured venues in Surrey. Her producing work includes working alongside Paul Taylor-Mills at the Turbine Theatre on MTFestUK as well as the tour of CAKE and Rob Madge's Olivier Award Nominated My Son's A Queer.