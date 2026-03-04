THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO Comes to Storyhouse This April

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Beekeeper of Aleppo will come to Storyhouse next month in a new stage production from the team behind the West End and Broadway sensation The Kite Runner. The adaptation of Christy Lefteri's bestselling novel will be staged at the Hunter Street venue from Tuesday, 21 April – Saturday, 25 April as part of a national tour.

Tickets cost from £14.50 for Storyhouse Members.

Nuri is a beekeeper, his wife Afra, an artist. They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo – until the unthinkable happens.

When all they care for is destroyed by war they are forced to escape. On their terrifying journey they must face the pain of their own unbearable loss alongside incredible danger. Above all, they must journey to find each other again.

This compassionate and beautiful play is a story of connection – between friends, families and strangers.

Adapted by Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler, The Beekeeper of Aleppo is presented by Nottingham Playhouse and UK Productions Ltd and directed by multi-award-winning Anthony Almeida.

Adam Sina (War Horse, Motive and the Cue) plays Nuri and Farah Saffari (Play On, Netflix's Sex Education) is Afra. The cast also includes Joseph Long (Captain Corelli's Mandolin, The Last Confession) as Mustafa/Moroccan Man, Aram Mardourian (The Kite Runner, The Night of the Iguana) as Nadim/Foutakis/Ali, Alia Lahlou (MA Classical Acting, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama) as Dr Farouk/Dahab/Immigration officer, Princess Khumalo (Stocking Fillers, The Tempest) as Angeliki/Lucy Fisher and Dona Atallah (Anne Boleyn the Musical, Asmahan: a new musical play) as Mohammed/Sami. Mohsen Ghaffari (Phaedra, The Government Inspector) and Helena Massoud (Macbeth, MA Acting Mountview) are ensemble.

The creative team includes designer Ruby Pugh, lighting designer Ben Ormerod, sound designer Tingying Dong, video designer Zsolt Balogh for PALMA Studio, composer Elaha Soroor, casting directors Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane for Jenkins McShane Casting, cultural consultant Nesrin Alrefaai, associate sound designer Bella Kear and assistant director Massi Safa. The original production was directed by Olivier Award-winning Miranda Cromwell.

Director Anthony Almeida says: “Christy Lafteri's sensational novel is a clarion call to the everyday – but extraordinary – lives of people who seek a better tomorrow. ‘Beekeeper' is a play full of heart, wit and hardship, and to share these vivid characters with audiences nationwide in 2026 feels ever-more urgent. I'm truly excited for how this talented, soulful company of actors will light up the stage.”